Restaurant in the Maximilianpassage Police confiscate sign on Middle East conflict in Bonn
Bonn · The police have confiscated a sign from a restaurant in Bonn's Maximilianpassage. Why the owner is now being investigated on suspicion of incitement to hatred.
When Mostafa Elhady opened his restaurant Che Falafel in the then newly built Maximilianpassage at the end of 2019, the 50-year-old was still full of hope. That his business would do well in the new arcade. And that the situation in the Middle East could change for the better. Now war is raging again in Israel and Gaza. And the small restaurant could certainly do with more guests, says Elhady. On top of that, the man, who has German citizenship and Egyptian roots, is now in trouble with the police and the courts. The trigger is a sign on the current situation in Palestine and Israel, which he displayed in the shop entrance in mid-October and which the police confiscated immediately afterwards, as police spokesman Simon Rott confirmed to the GA when asked.
According to Rott, passers-by had alerted the police to the sign because they believed it contained inciting words against Israel and the USA. The police were therefore also investigating possible incitement to hatred. Last Friday, Elhady was supposed to attend the police station for questioning, Rott continued. However, he did not turn up. In the meantime, the file had been handed over to the public prosecutor in Bonn for further investigation. "It always takes a few days for the files to reach us," said Sebastian Buß, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Bonn. Therefore, he could not yet comment on the specific case.
Elhady himself is not aware of any guilt, as he emphasised to the GA. "I condemn every killing of uninvolved civilians," he said when asked about the Hamas massacre in Israel on 7 October. He is a political scientist, has been involved in the Middle East conflict for decades and will continue to say publicly that the Palestinians are being wronged by Israel. But he is convinced that anyone who criticises Israel will be banned from speaking. The fact that pro-Palestinian rallies are perfectly permissible in Germany, provided they are covered by freedom of speech, does nothing to change his opinion. Instead, Elhady denounces the confiscation of the previous sign by the police on another sign at the entrance to his restaurant, claiming that "we are banned from events, rallies and any gatherings". A sign that the police did not object to after checking it. "We don't see any criminal relevance here," explained police spokesperson Rott.
Elhady is relaxed about the investigation into the confiscated sign by the public prosecutor's office. "If necessary, I'll go all the way to the European Court of Justice," explained the man, who has previously made a name for himself with a completely different campaign: a few years ago, the 50-year-old started a charity campaign where customers can buy a voucher and he puts half of it back on top to give homeless people a free hot meal - a falafel or shawarma plate. A meal that he also provides if not enough vouchers have been collected, he emphasises. (Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Mareike Graepel)