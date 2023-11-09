Restaurant in the Maximilianpassage Police confiscate sign on Middle East conflict in Bonn

Elhady himself is not aware of any guilt, as he emphasised to the GA. "I condemn every killing of uninvolved civilians," he said when asked about the Hamas massacre in Israel on 7 October. He is a political scientist, has been involved in the Middle East conflict for decades and will continue to say publicly that the Palestinians are being wronged by Israel. But he is convinced that anyone who criticises Israel will be banned from speaking. The fact that pro-Palestinian rallies are perfectly permissible in Germany, provided they are covered by freedom of speech, does nothing to change his opinion. Instead, Elhady denounces the confiscation of the previous sign by the police on another sign at the entrance to his restaurant, claiming that "we are banned from events, rallies and any gatherings". A sign that the police did not object to after checking it. "We don't see any criminal relevance here," explained police spokesperson Rott.