Public transport collision in Bad Godesberg Police determine the cause of major accident on the B9

If a dash cam is mainly intended to record a potential accident, its use could be admissible in court - but the interests of the person who uses a dash cam have to be greater than the interests of those affected by it, according to the website of the NRW data protection commissioners. However, this is not the case if filming is done continuously and indiscriminately. Then, evidence is not safeguarded, and often road users not involved in an incident are recorded - usually without their knowledge. This violates the individual's right to "move freely in public without having to fear being made the object of unintentional and unprovoked video surveillance”.