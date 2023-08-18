Public transport collision in Bad Godesberg Police determine the cause of major accident on the B9
Badf Godesberg · It has been about a week since a bus and a tram collided on Godesberg Allee, also known as the B9. Now the police have determined the cause of the accident.
It was a major accident that occurred on the B9 on August 11. At around 5:30 a.m., a tram from the Cologne public transport company (KVB) and a bus from the Bonn public transport company (SWB) collided. Two people were injured and it resulted in traffic disruptions and tens of thousands of euros in damage. Now it is clear as to what led to the crash.
According to police, the driver of the tram went through a red light. This was visible on the footage of a so-called dash cam - a camera that records the traffic situation while driving. Police say that the footage came from a car that was traveling alongside the tram. No information was available about who provided the dash cam footage, it was given to the police anonymously.
The reason for this is apparent: "The use of such cameras is hardly permissible under data protection laws," says Daniel Strunk, spokesperson for the State Commissioner for Data Protection. The entire surrounding is recorded, people in other vehicles and their license plates are usually not pixelated.
Court decides whether recordings are admissible as evidence
If a dash cam is mainly intended to record a potential accident, its use could be admissible in court - but the interests of the person who uses a dash cam have to be greater than the interests of those affected by it, according to the website of the NRW data protection commissioners. However, this is not the case if filming is done continuously and indiscriminately. Then, evidence is not safeguarded, and often road users not involved in an incident are recorded - usually without their knowledge. This violates the individual's right to "move freely in public without having to fear being made the object of unintentional and unprovoked video surveillance”.
Whether the recordings are admitted as evidence in court is decided on a case-by-case basis. In May of 2018, the Federal Supreme Court in Germany declared that the use of dash cam footage is admissible as evidence. The recordings violated the Federal Data Protection Act, but since those involved in the accident had to provide information about their identity, insurance and driving license anyway, this was of secondary importance.
Individual rights versus safety, security and clarification
Judge Gerlind Keller, spokeswoman for the Bonn Regional Court, also says that dash cams are fundamentally problematic in terms of data protection laws. “But that doesn’t mean that we do not use them to solve serious crimes." The general right of the individual when it comes to the use of personal data - weighs up against the public interest in traffic safety and the clarification of serious traffic violations in this case. "Both are serious legal rights that have to be weighed up in each case," said Keller.
So how will the findings from the dash-cam recordings be handled internally by KVB? "As far as we know, the police investigation has not yet been completed, so I cannot give out any information on this," says spokesman Stephan Anemüller.
There are no post accident implications for SWB, "since neither the infrastructure nor our driving personnel were responsible for the accident," says spokeswoman Stefanie Zießnitz.