Incident in Bonn : Police investigate bus driver after three-year-old falls from bus steps

A public transport bus from SWB stops beyond the barrier free platform. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn-Duisdorf A Bonn bus driver is being investigated on suspicion of negligent bodily injury after a three-year-old boy fell while getting off the bus. According to a Bonn resident, dangerous situations occur time and again at bus stops.

The accident that Arne Siebert experienced on December 10 leaves him speechless to this day. He was traveling as a passenger on bus line 605 from Duisdorf in the direction of Bonn Central Station in the late afternoon. At around 5 p.m., the bus stopped at the "Sebastianstrasse" stop, which is located on Alfred-Bucherer-Strasse. Siebert is blind and hearing impaired but knows from his travel companion that a passenger with a baby carriage got off at the rear door, followed by her three-year-old son. "All of a sudden there was a violent bang against the door and a woman screamed," Siebert recalls. "Are you serious, just driving away from here now?" the woman shouted. In the background, Siebert could hear a crying child. The driver of the bus yelled back. Siebert doesn't remember what was said exactly. The atmosphere among the passengers in the crowded bus was too heated.

What happened? Police Chief Superintendent Frank Piontek told the GA that an accident occurred when the family was exiting the bus. "When the three-year-old boy was on the steps, the door closed and the boy fell to the ground." In the process, he sustained minor injuries that later required outpatient treatment at a hospital, Piontek said. In response to a GA inquiry, the police chief commissioner confirmed that the bus driver in question was being investigated on suspicion of negligent physical injury.

Veronika John, deputy spokeswoman for SWB, explained to the GA that drivers generally do not close their doors until after passengers have exited and a mandatory departure check has been carried out. "The driver must make sure by looking in the mirror that the doors are closed and that outside passengers are not endangered by the acceleration process," John said. However, there are no regulations on how close a bus must be driven to the edge of a bus platform. But it must be ensured, he said, "that passengers with limited mobility can change buses without any problems." The accident at the "Sebastianstrasse" stop involved a vehicle and a driver from a SWB contracting company. The spokeswoman did not want to give the name of the company.

"After the incident, the other passengers got off of the bus because we were stopped there for a long time," said Siebert. He later learned that both the police and emergency services were called during this time. Earlier, while getting off the bus, the visually impaired 40-year-old made this discovery: "While I was getting off, I noticed that the bus stop had the barrier-free height, but the bus was so far away from the edge that not a single door would have provided a barrier-free exit for strollers." It's an observation Siebert makes frequently.

Several times a week, he travels by public transport between Duisdorf and the main train station, usually by S-Bahn, but more often by bus on weekends. "Many bus drivers stop too far from the curb. For people like me, it makes a big difference whether there's 30 centimeters between the bus and the curb or not." That gap, he said, is just big enough that you can easily step in there with one foot and fall. If the door closes too quickly after you get off, it's very dangerous - even for children and other people who are not good on their feet. This is also a problem on the train: "Actually, I should only get off when the train stops, but then I often only have ten seconds until the door closes again. That's clearly too little.”

Not an isolated incident

Siebert is active in the community of physically impaired people in Bonn and also repeatedly takes part in training sessions with bus drivers and people who are impaired. "It's important to exchange thoughts." He criticizes that many drivers are often under pressure. Too tightly timed schedules and traffic jams cause stress at the wheel, he speculates. For the sake of his community, he appeals to SWB to provide better support and relief for drivers. "Getting on and off the bus must be safe - regardless of whether you, as a physically impaired person, have previously contacted the bus driver and asked for assistance or not.”