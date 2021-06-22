Witness made suspicious observations in Bonn : Police looking for a group after possible incident on the banks of the Rhine

The bank area of the Rhine was searched. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn A witness claims to have seen several men placing a lifeless body in a waste container on Thursday evening. Searches and investigations by the police have so far been unsuccessful. Now there are indications of a group of men.

After the search for a possible body on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn has so far been unsuccessful, investigators are now following up new leads. They are looking for a group of men who are said to have been on the banks of the Rhine between the Nordbrücke and Rheindorfer Hafen late on Thursday evening. They had scooters which had been parked on the towpath.

The new indications were preceded by large-scale search measures and witness calls to the police at the end of last week. A witness had reported to the police on Thursday evening. He is enquiring how a group of men would have put a lifeless body into a waste container at around 11.10 pm. Policemen drove directly to the Rhine bank between north bridge and Rheindorfer port, found however neither the group nor a waste container. Also no lifeless body could be discovered.

After a renewed questioning of the witness on Friday morning the search measures of the police were extended again. Also on the same day the bank range and the Rhine were searched by the water police, a police helicopter and the DLRG with the help of a sonar boat. However, again nothing was found.

Over the weekend, the police then received tips about the group of men they were now looking for. They were to have stayed in the area mentioned in the late evening. The group had several motor scooters with them, a motor scooter is to have pulled a trailer similar to a Bollerwagen. The police cannot say anything at present about the men concerned.

Therefore police and public prosecutor's office are asking for information: Can anyone identify the persons, who were there on Thursday between 21 and 23.30 o'clock at the Rhine bank below the towpath at the level of the sewage plant? Who can give information about a male person who temporarily uses a trailer on his motor scooter and was on the road last Thursday evening? Where is a dark waste container possibly missing from Bonn-Castell or in Graurheindorf?".

Witnesses are asked to report to the number 0228/150. Also police and public prosecutor's office appeal urgently to all persons, who were there last Thursday between 9pm and 11.30pm, to identify themselves urgently to the same number.