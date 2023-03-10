Mother and daughter held captive : Police looking for suspicious car after robbery in Oberpleis

Police are looking for the perpetrators following a burglary in Oberpleis. Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Königswinter-Oberpleis On Thursday evening, a mother and daughter were detained by unknown perpetrators during a burglary in Königswinter-Oberpleis. Police searched for burglars with dogs and a helicopter.

Police say that several unidentified perpetrators are still on the run after a burglary in Königswinter-Oberpleis on Thursday evening. The criminal investigation department is at present working on the assumption that there were four perpetrators at the scene. In the time between 8 and 8.45 p.m. on Thursday evening, they broke into a family home on Siegburger Straße by forcibly prying open a basement window, according to the police report.

Two female residents heard noises in the house and saw the burglars. The 46-year-old woman and her eleven-year-old daughter were then told to sit down. For the duration of the burglary, one of the perpetrators remained in their immediate vicinity. According to the police, one of the men had threatened one of the victims with a type of crowbar.

The burglars got away with not only jewellery and two valuable watches, but also cash in an amount that has not yet been conclusively determined, the police said. They fled from the house with their loot in an unknown direction. The mother and daughter, who were both unharmed, then sought refuge with neighbours and alerted the police. The two were attended to by an emergency counsellor that same evening.

The police responded to the crime with a police helicopter and search dogs. So far, however, this has not led to the arrest of the four suspects who were observed.

First clues to the presumed four perpetrators

According to the police, a witness observed an older white or silver-coloured Mercedes station wagon on parked on Siegburger Straße at around 6:20 p.m., not far from the subsequent crime scene. According to the witness, there were four people in the vehicle at that time. As this may be connected to the crime the police are looking for witnesses who can provide information on the observation or on the vehicle itself, said police spokesperson Robert Scholten.

Police said the suspected four perpetrators were all male and spoke Arabic as well as English. They are said to have been dressed in black or dark clothing and wore balaclavas and black baseball caps, so their faces could not be seen.

They were also said to be wearing blue gloves with white palms and a company name written in white letters on the outside. The person who had threatened the house residents with a crowbar is said to be about 1.80 meters tall with a sturdy build.

The police Bonn would like to ask any witnesses who made observations that could possibly be connected to the crime in Oberpleis to contact the criminal investigation department Bonn by calling 0228/150.