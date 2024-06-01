Regional train from Remagen to Bonn Police looking for two suspects after irritant gas leak on train

According to the spokesperson, the police have requested the video recordings from the train in order to view and evaluate them. The analysis provided new information on Tuesday afternoon. As the Trier Federal Police announced in a press release, suspicious persons were identified in the recordings. A woman wearing an orange and neon-colored top and a boy wearing a camouflage-colored fisherman's cap could be responsible for the irritant gas leak. An identical incident took place at the Bad Godesberg train station at around 7 p.m. on May 25, according to the police. In that case, two young men are said to have sprayed irritant gas in an elevator. The federal police are asking anyone who may have seen something related to these incidents to call 0651-43780.