Regional train from Remagen to Bonn Police looking for two suspects after irritant gas leak on train
Bonn/Region · Eight passengers complained of respiratory problems on Monday after irritant gas was released on a regional train from Remagen to Bonn. They were treated by first responders at Bonn Central Station. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Investigations are continuing following the incident on Monday afternoon, in which eight people suffered respiratory issues on a train coming from Remagen, and had to be treated by first responders at Bonn Central Station. A spokesperson for the federal police in Koblenz confirmed this to GA in response to an inquiry on Tuesday. Eight people on the regional train from Remagen to Bonn complained of breathing problems after irritant gas was released.
Video shows possible suspects
According to the spokesperson, the police have requested the video recordings from the train in order to view and evaluate them. The analysis provided new information on Tuesday afternoon. As the Trier Federal Police announced in a press release, suspicious persons were identified in the recordings. A woman wearing an orange and neon-colored top and a boy wearing a camouflage-colored fisherman's cap could be responsible for the irritant gas leak. An identical incident took place at the Bad Godesberg train station at around 7 p.m. on May 25, according to the police. In that case, two young men are said to have sprayed irritant gas in an elevator. The federal police are asking anyone who may have seen something related to these incidents to call 0651-43780.
As Christian Tiemann, press spokesman for the Sankt Augustin Federal Police Directorate, said on Monday, the train from Remagen was an RB26. The fire department had already been alerted about the incident at around 2:19 pm. As Ralf Krahforst, head of operations for the fire and rescue service in Bonn, told the GA, there were signs that irritant gas had escaped from the train. According to Krahforst, it could have been pepper spray.
Police assumed it was an accident at first
According to the information GA had on Monday, police were assuming that it was an accident. It was said that a woman got stuck with her bag inside the train when getting off and that there may have been a container of irritant gas inside the bag. It was thought that the irritant escaped and spread throughout the train car and that the woman did not notice what had happened. She then left the train car.
Following the initial suspicion of an irritant gas leak, the affected train car of the RB26 was uncoupled in Remagen. According to police commander Krahforst, the passengers then boarded other train cars and the train continued towards Bonn. When the train reached Bonn, a total of eight people complained of breathing difficulties. The Deutsche Bahn emergency control center was contacted.
Krahforst told the GA at the scene: “We were informed of several injured people who were on a train at Bonn Central Station.” On arrival, first responders found the injured people in a train that was stopped on platform 2. “We checked through the train as it was not entirely clear where the people were.” Eight people were examined on the train, six of whom were subsequently taken to nearby hospitals.
According to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson, the scene was cleared up at around 3:45 p.m. and the train was able to continue its journey. Several bus and tram lines were delayed as a result.
(Orig. text: Dominik Knur, Mitja Nikolaus / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)