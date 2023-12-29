Preparations for the new year Police plan a major operation in Bonn for New Year's Eve
Bonn · The security authorities are on alert to prevent a repeat of last year's New Year's Eve riots. How is Bonn preparing for New Year's Eve and where are fireworks allowed and where are they forbidden?
As in previous years, there is no general ban on fireworks on New Year's Eve in Bonn, although it is not permitted to light them in nature conservation areas. The city council has closed the Kennedybrücke bridge for safety reasons. Due to the riots in Medinghoven and throughout Germany, the police are deploying more officers for the New Year's festivities.
The security authorities are planning a strong presence throughout the city on New Year's Eve. Not only will the city's public order service be out and about, but also a large contingent of Bonn police, as spokesperson Michael Beyer explains. "The at times massive attacks on the fire services and police throughout Germany, including in the Bonn district of Medinghoven, on New Year's Eve were quite surprising. Accordingly, we have increased the number of officers deployed at the turn of the year." They are prepared: More than 100 police officers, including members of the task force, will be on site and "will intervene early and consistently against troublemakers and offenders".
The general security situation will also be taken into account. For example, the Bonn synagogue will continue to be guarded. The police also believe that there is an abstract terror threat, as has been the case for years and is always included in the security concepts for the Christmas market. The acute terror alert around Cologne Cathedral has not changed this. Similar checks to those carried out there, where people are searched before entering the church, will not be carried out in Bonn for the time being.
Firecracker ban not enforceable
A city-wide ban on firecrackers is not considered feasible, the city hall says. "From a legal point of view, such a ban would only be possible if there were demonstrably dangerous situations or, for example, an increased number of injuries. In the view of the city administration and the police, the situation in Bonn does not justify such a ban," it says. Fine dust or noise pollution would also not constitute a sufficient legal basis for such a ban. Nevertheless, the city of Bonn is appealing for "responsible use of New Year's Eve rockets" to protect people and nature.
Fireworks are prohibited in nature reserves. "The protection of wild animals and plants and their habitats has the highest priority here," says the city administration. The flora and fauna habitat areas designated by the EU are under particularly strict protection. In Bonn, these are the Ennert, the Siegmündung, the Kottenforst and the Rodderberg.
Fireworks and drink don't mix
Because fireworks repeatedly cause injuries and fires, the Bonn fire brigade is on alert on New Year's Eve. Rescuers advise people to keep their distance from firecrackers and rockets as soon as they have been lit and not to fire them from their hands. "Anyone who has been drinking alcohol should leave the pyrotechnic part of the New Year to sober fireworks enthusiasts," says a fire service spokesperson. House and flat owners should clear flammable objects from their balconies so that misdirected fireworks cannot set them on fire.
The city of Bonn expects that many people will want to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks from the Kennedy Bridge again this year. It can therefore be assumed that the bridge between Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Konrad-Adenauer-Platz will be closed to motorised traffic from 11.30 pm to 2 am.
However, buses, trains and emergency vehicles for the fire and rescue services will be able to cross the bridge. They will use the tram track in the centre of the bridge. "The city therefore urgently requests that this area be kept clear as a carriageway and not used for launching New Year's Eve rockets or firework displays," says the city hall. Depending on the situation on site, the police, fire brigade and the public order office will decide when the bridge can be reopened.
On the left bank of the Rhine, access to the bridge will be prohibited from the Berliner Freiheit/Belderberg/Sandkaule junction. On the right bank of the Rhine, access will no longer be possible from Konrad-Adenauer-Platz at Hermannstraße and from Professor-Neu-Allee/Combahnstraße.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Jean Lennox)