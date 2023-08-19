Germany to legalize cannabis Police rarely file charges for a few grams of marijuana
Bonn · The German government approved a plan on Wednesday to legalize some recreational marijuana use. But even now, many police officers don’t file charges when small amounts are involved. The public prosecutor's office usually drops such cases. But the new law will also pose some problems.
The planned legalization of marijuana will not only affect consumers, but also law enforcement. Bonn police regularly seize small amounts of the drug during checks, but also catch dealers with several kilograms. Already, many officers do not file reports against cannabis users because the cases are mostly dropped in court.
The government in Berlin has already approved a bill for the legalization of cannabis, and the law is to be adopted by the end of 2023. According to the bill, consumers will be able to obtain the substance through non-commercial growers. Possession and consumption will then be exempt from punishment for adults, with restrictions. According to the current plans, the possession of up to 25 grams of marijuana will be allowed for people over 18. Adults over 18 will also be allowed to grow a maximum of three plants for personal use. In public, it will not be allowed to smoke pot at a distance of up to 200 meters from schools, day-care centers, playgrounds or sports fields.
Offenses in Bonn involve mainly small amounts
The Bonn police seized about 65 kilograms of cannabis and hashish last year, as spokesman Robert Scholten explains, which is similar to this year’s numbers. According to the crime statistics, in 2022 there were 1,167 cases in which cannabis drug possession was counted as an offense, this year there are slightly more. What sounds like a lot, however, mostly has to do with small quantities, such as when a few grams are found in pockets during checks. "As far as quantities are concerned, the big finds are decisive," Scholten explains. There were several planned raids in the city area, for example, in which the police seized kilos of drugs from suspected dealers. Scholten also points out that the more one searches for drugs, the more drugs are found. This must always be taken into account when interpreting the statistics.
Charges generally not filed for small quantities
But what exactly does legalization of marijuana mean for police? The Bonn law enforcement authorities do not want to get into that yet. After all, the law has not yet been passed. However, police sources say that finding small amounts of cannabis only creates work, but does not really accomplish much. The punishment is up to five years. But if it is a small amount, the public prosecutor can and should refrain from prosecution - which usually happens. A small amount in NRW is considered to be less than ten grams. Police are stricter if, for example, the marijuana is consumed in a schoolyard or if the marijuana bag is found in a car during a traffic control.
All this ensures that people don’t really fear being caught. Anyone strolling through the Hofgarten will always get a waft of a joint in their nostrils - even though the police show a lot of presence in this area in particular. Usually, the officers approach the persons, take the joint and then dispose of it. "A report is only written if it is really worth it," explains a patrol officer. Most of the time, he says, the drugs are thrown away anyway as soon as someone spots the police. "Then we would have to write a report against unidentified persons, which doesn't help much.”
Should the bill be passed in its current form, the authorities see problems that do not exist now. For example, the NRW police union says that it would be difficult to control the distance of 200 meters to a day-care center or the actual number of grams. It will also be difficult to prove whether someone wants to cover their own needs with the 24 grams they are carrying or whether they want to resell the drugs.
Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach
Translation: ck