Germany to legalize cannabis Police rarely file charges for a few grams of marijuana

The Bonn police seized about 65 kilograms of cannabis and hashish last year, as spokesman Robert Scholten explains, which is similar to this year’s numbers. According to the crime statistics, in 2022 there were 1,167 cases in which cannabis drug possession was counted as an offense, this year there are slightly more. What sounds like a lot, however, mostly has to do with small quantities, such as when a few grams are found in pockets during checks. "As far as quantities are concerned, the big finds are decisive," Scholten explains. There were several planned raids in the city area, for example, in which the police seized kilos of drugs from suspected dealers. Scholten also points out that the more one searches for drugs, the more drugs are found. This must always be taken into account when interpreting the statistics.