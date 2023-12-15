Man shot dead in Tannenbusch Police release photo of shooting suspect

The crime scene in the area between Oppelner Strasse and Westpreussenstrasse was completely cordoned off by a large police contingent until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to GA information, witnesses were already being questioned while the investigation at the crime scene was happening. Forensics officers were working in the room where the body was found until late in the evening. Outside, officers had combed through the bushes and flower beds in the courtyard and also used a search dog. According to police, the investigation into the circumstances of the crime is ongoing.