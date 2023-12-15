Man shot dead in Tannenbusch Police release photo of shooting suspect
Bonn · The Bonn public prosecutor's office and Bonn police are searching for Ayoub El Farhani from Bonn. He is strongly suspected of having killed a 23-year-old man in Tannenbusch on Wednesday. The police warn that he could be armed.
Bonn police and the public prosecutor's office have identified 21-year-old Ayoub El Farhani from Bonn as a suspect in the killing of a 23-year-old man in Bonn-Tannenbusch. Authorities are now searching for him and warn that he could be armed. As the police announced on Thursday morning, he is under strong suspicion of having killed a 23-year-old man in a flat in Bonn-Tannenbusch on Wednesday.
The victim was found dead in a room in a hotel and residential building at 4:50 pm. An emergency doctor arrived on the scene but was only able to confirm that the victim had died. According to GA information, the man had been shot. Due to the overall circumstances, a homicide squad headed by Detective Chief Inspector Mirko Messerschmidt immediately took over the investigation in close co-operation with Bonn public prosecutor Carola Stangier.
As the investigation progressed, there were increasing indications that a 21-year-old from Bonn may have been involved in the crime. Officers from a special task force of the NRW police investigated the suspect's flat that night in order to arrest him but they did not find the suspect. “An extensive search is continuing and will now be intensified on the basis of an order from the Bonn district court - for a public search and the publication of a photo of the suspect," said police spokesman Robert Scholten.
Police and public prosecutor's office ask: Who can provide information on the current whereabouts of the suspect? He is described as follows:
- approx. 1.80 meters tall (5 ft. 9”)
- slim build
- black hair
- dark brown eyes
The man may be armed so the police warn against approaching him. Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect should contact the Bonn police homicide squad immediately by dialing 110.
The crime scene in the area between Oppelner Strasse and Westpreussenstrasse was completely cordoned off by a large police contingent until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to GA information, witnesses were already being questioned while the investigation at the crime scene was happening. Forensics officers were working in the room where the body was found until late in the evening. Outside, officers had combed through the bushes and flower beds in the courtyard and also used a search dog. According to police, the investigation into the circumstances of the crime is ongoing.
(Original text: Bettina Köhl, Petra Reuter / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)