34-year-old man taken into custody Police respond to criticism following detainment of suspect in the Bonn Minster
Bonn · An onlooker has criticized the police for the way a suspect was apprehended in the Bonn Minster. While the suspect was kneeled down to pray, officers took him and pushed him to the ground. The police have a different view of the situation.
Police took a 34-year-old man into custody on Saturday last weekend in the Bonn Minster, causing quite a stir. Many visitors to the church witnessed how the police brought the man to the ground in a physical altercation, restrained and handcuffed him and finally dragged him out of the church. Some visitors to the cathedral were outraged by the incident and the actions of the police. One observer tells the GA how he experienced the fraught situation.
"It must have been just before twelve. I estimate there were a little over 100 people there for guided tours or to visit the cathedral," reports the man, who had been in the basilica at the time of the altercation. The suspect was said to have been kneeling in prayer in one of the pews, when police pulled him out of the pew and brought him to the ground. In the resulting scuffle, in which the man is said to have fought back against the police officers and shouted several times: "You're hurting me", the officers are said to have pinned the man to the ground with their knee on his head. Finally, the man was handcuffed and, as he refused to leave, was lifted up by the arms and dragged out of the church on his knees.
Visitors scolded police for their forceful actions
According to the witness, the actions taken by police led to upset and anger on the part of the other visitors. "People started yelling at the police officers", as they felt they had used too great of force. Because the suspect is said to have been a black man, the witness also reports that some of those present said they were reminded of the police brutality in the U.S. and the death of George Floyd. An employee at the cathedral tried to intervene but was rebuffed by the officers, saying that he should not obstruct the work of the police.
"In my opinion, the police officers' actions were unjustified," the witness says about the confrontation. "The man was kneeling in the bench as if in prayer. There was no danger." The visitor also criticized the officers' intervention as inappropriate, especially in a church. The Bonn police assess the situation differently. "The use of physical force was justified in this case," police spokesman Frank Piontek told the GA. The suspect's behavior before entering the church and the resistance he put up against the officers during the apprehension inside the cathedral were decisive factors.
Suspect had caused a big commotion in the city center
According to Piontek, the man, who has a police record of violence, had insulted, threatened and physically attacked an employee and a visitor in a café on Fürstenstrasse at around 11:30 a.m., causing minor injuries to both. Police report that the man had wanted to roll a joint while in the café, which the restaurant manager did not approve of. The situation developed into a heated, loud argument in which insults and violence ensued. In the end, the manager is said to have banned the man from the premises and shoved him away. An employee confirmed to the GA that it was Café Fürst, but was unable to provide any further information about the exact course of events.
According to police, the suspect then continued to walk through the pedestrian zone on Remigiusstrasse in an aggressive and rowdy manner towards passers-by before going into the Bonn Minster. "As it could not be ruled out that he would verbally abuse or endanger other people there, a foot patrol from the Gabi police station, which had been alerted in the meantime, followed him", according to a statement from the Bonn police.
Once inside the cathedral, the man refused the request to come with the police officers, says Piontek. When they attempted to take the man out of the church to get his identification details, the man resisted aggressively. As a result, he was brought to the ground and turned onto his stomach, as Piontek describes exactly what happened.
Suspect allegedly bit police officers
The suspect is said to have resisted police officers and wriggled on the ground on his side so that the officers could not handcuff him. The police spokesman went on to say that the man reportedly bit an officer's hand and injured him when he tried to restrain him on the ground again. The man's head was then fixed to the ground to prevent him from getting up again. The spokesman was unable to confirm from the incident report available to him whether an operational technique was used in which the man's head was restrained with a knee.
According to Piontek, the suspect could only be brought to the police station with the help of other officers, where the 34-year-old continued to resist by punching and biting. A telescopic baton was seized in his rucksack during a search. An alcohol test revealed a blood alcohol content of 1.7. In order to prevent further criminal offenses and danger to the public, a judge ordered the man to be taken into custody until Sunday morning.
Preliminary proceedings were initiated against the 34-year-old for insulting, threatening, assault, resisting arrest and violating the Weapons Act. According to the police, the investigation into resisting law enforcement officers is being handled separately and by a different department.
Minster chaplain praises police for quick intervention
On Thursday, the parish also commented on the events, "Bonn Minster is open to all people of good will. We do everything we can to ensure that things are peaceful here and that the special dignity of this place is preserved. We therefore understand that the police operation on Saturday morning caused an upset among visitors to the church," explained cathedral chaplain Christian Jasper, who also thanked the Bonn police for their swift intervention to avert danger to visitors and the basilica. Shortly after the incident, the chaplain had already been in contact with Police Commissioner Frank Hoever.
Both parties agree that the police intervention did not result in a violation of any church rules or special rights. "No special rights apply to churches or church properties. The police have the right to access the people who are there at any time," stated Münster press officer Stefan Schultz. The Bonn police also confirmed that officers are allowed to intervene in churches in the event of a dangerous situation. "I fully understand that it doesn’t look good and that people, especially visitors, are upset by something like this," said their spokesperson. "Especially in a place like this." Of course, the police have respect for the church and the basilica, "but", said the spokesperson, "if something would have happened inside and we had not reacted, then completely different questions would have arisen afterwards.”
Orig. text: Jonas Dirker
Translation: ck