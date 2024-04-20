34-year-old man taken into custody Police respond to criticism following detainment of suspect in the Bonn Minster

"It must have been just before twelve. I estimate there were a little over 100 people there for guided tours or to visit the cathedral," reports the man, who had been in the basilica at the time of the altercation. The suspect was said to have been kneeling in prayer in one of the pews, when police pulled him out of the pew and brought him to the ground. In the resulting scuffle, in which the man is said to have fought back against the police officers and shouted several times: "You're hurting me", the officers are said to have pinned the man to the ground with their knee on his head. Finally, the man was handcuffed and, as he refused to leave, was lifted up by the arms and dragged out of the church on his knees.