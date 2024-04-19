Police Raids Target Smuggling Ring Police search apartments in Bonn and Swisttal

According to the Federal Police, searches were conducted in two apartments in Bonn, one in Lengsdorf, and one in Bad Godesberg, as well as one apartment in Swisttal. The Federal Police did not give any details on Thursday about the owners of these properties or the possible evidence. Other locations included Bergheim, Düren, Düsseldorf, Frechen, Hürtgenwald, Inden, Jülich, Kerpen, Cologne, Kaarst, Linnich, Meerbusch, Merzenich, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Ratingen and Solingen. The spokesperson said there was a clear focus on the Düren area, where a dpa reporter observed police searching apartments in several adjacent buildings. An employee of the district administration was arrested in the city near Aachen on Wednesday.