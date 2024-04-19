Police Raids Target Smuggling Ring Police search apartments in Bonn and Swisttal
Bonn/Swisttal · Ten suspects were arrested on Wednesday in a raid targeting an internationally operating smuggling ring. On Thursday, further raids were conducted, including searches of two properties in Bonn and one in Swisttal.
The raid against smugglers that was carried out on Wednesday in eight federal states continued on Thursday in North Rhine-Westphalia – including searches conducted in Bonn and Swisttal. Some 600 officers from the Federal Police and Public Prosecutor's Office searched a total of 116 properties, mainly flats, since Thursday morning, a Federal Police spokesperson reported. It was a continuation of the operation from Wednesday, which was so extensive that "it couldn't be completed in one day."
On Wednesday, ten arrests were made. An eleventh suspect, against whom a warrant was issued, is still at large. Thursday's focus was on seizing evidence and additionally determining whether certain individuals had been smuggled. The spokesperson stated that the goal was to ascertain whether the suspected smuggled individuals actually resided at the alleged addresses. Three individuals who the police suspected had been smuggled into the country were taken into custody. The total number of searched residences and business premises reached 221.
According to the Federal Police, searches were conducted in two apartments in Bonn, one in Lengsdorf, and one in Bad Godesberg, as well as one apartment in Swisttal. The Federal Police did not give any details on Thursday about the owners of these properties or the possible evidence. Other locations included Bergheim, Düren, Düsseldorf, Frechen, Hürtgenwald, Inden, Jülich, Kerpen, Cologne, Kaarst, Linnich, Meerbusch, Merzenich, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Ratingen and Solingen. The spokesperson said there was a clear focus on the Düren area, where a dpa reporter observed police searching apartments in several adjacent buildings. An employee of the district administration was arrested in the city near Aachen on Wednesday.
€1.2 million in cash confiscated
A total of €1.2 million in cash, three high-end cars, and over 300 mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, computers, and other electronic storage devices were confiscated over the two days. Approximately 600 folders of documents were also seized. This was announced by the Central Office for Combating Organized Crime (ZeOs) in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Federal Police on Thursday afternoon.
The autorities say an internationally operating smuggling ring targeting wealthy individuals from China and Oman was dismantled during Wednesday's raid. Procuring a residence permit reportedly cost up to €360,000 in some cases. The main suspects are two lawyers aged 42 and 46 from the Cologne area. The charges include organized smuggling of foreigners, bribery, and corruption of local authorities' employees. Organized smuggling is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. According to investigators, financially affluent foreigners – including from South Africa and India – were recruited through an online "residency program." Not only was Germany's healthcare and education system promoted there, but also German citizenship was offered. The suspects allegedly took advantage of special German immigration rules reserved for skilled foreign workers and self-employed individuals.
"From the perspective of the Public Prosecutor's Office, yesterday's and today's measures are to be considered a complete success. The smooth execution of the raids and searches is largely due to the professional preparation and implementation by the Federal Police. A significant amount of promising evidence has been secured, which now needs to be reviewed and evaluated," said Prosecutor Hendrik Timmer in a statement on Thursday. According to the Federal Police, the investigation and search measures are ongoing.
Original text: dpa/ga; Translation: Jean Lennox