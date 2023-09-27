Call out to primary school in Alfter Police search for person with gun
Alfter-Witterschlick · The police were deployed with a large contingent in the area of the Witterschlick primary school in Alfter. According to witnesses, a person was seen there who was said to be carrying a firearm.
The police went to the Witterschlick Community Primary School in Alfter on Tuesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. with a large number of officers. At that time, about 150 children and adults were in the school. According to the police, a witness had observed a person with a firearm at Quirinusstraße 10. It was initially unclear whether it was a real weapon. "We are on the scene with strong forces," police spokesman Simon Rott confirmed to the General-Anzeiger the ongoing operation. The person is said to be a youth, Rott added later in the afternoon. The youth was found at his home address, but no weapon was found on him. However, a soft-air pistol was found on a path, the police spokesperson said.
According to the police, there was no danger. No one had been threatened or injured. Whether the person was carrying the weapon is still being investigated. The 150 children and adults were led out of the school in groups and the children were handed over to their parents. The operation was terminated. More than 50 police officers were on duty.
(Original text: Dominik Knur and Sabrina Bauer / Translation: Mareike Graepel)