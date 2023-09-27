Call out to primary school in Alfter: Police search for person with gun

The police went to the Witterschlick Community Primary School in Alfter on Tuesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. with a large number of officers. At that time, about 150 children and adults were in the school. According to the police, a witness had observed a person with a firearm at Quirinusstraße 10. It was initially unclear whether it was a real weapon. "We are on the scene with strong forces," police spokesman Simon Rott confirmed to the General-Anzeiger the ongoing operation. The person is said to be a youth, Rott added later in the afternoon. The youth was found at his home address, but no weapon was found on him. However, a soft-air pistol was found on a path, the police spokesperson said.