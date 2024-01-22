21-year-old seriously injured Police searching for a witness after knife attack in Bad Godesberg
The 21-year-old who was stabbed in Bad Godesberg on Wednesday is no longer in a critical condition. Meanwhile, investigators are looking for a woman who may have witnessed the attack.
It was an act that horrified many people in Bad Godesberg. Last Wednesday, in broad daylight, several unknown persons attacked a 21-year-old man in the centre of Godesberg so severely that his life was in danger. The victim has not yet been questioned because of his state of health, but according to the police, his condition has now stabilised.
Perpetrators still on the run
There is still no trace of the perpetrators. Homicide investigators are now trying to find a woman who may have witnessed the crime. Passers-by have described the woman, and the police are hoping she may have some relevant information. The woman is said to be around 60 years old. She was wearing a green coat and a rose-coloured cap. She is asked - as are other witnesses - to contact the homicide squad. The investigators can be contacted on 0228/150.
As reported, the 21-year-old man was walking in the centre of Bad Godesberg last Wednesday. Shortly after 2 pm, he was attacked and seriously injured by several unknown persons on the corner of Pfarrer-Minartz-Straße and Fronhof. According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, he was stabbed with a knife. The attack took place near a glass container. According to the police, the 21-year-old then fled in the direction of Am Fronhof, where he was given first aid in front of a hairdresser's shop.
As an eyewitness told the General-Anzeiger newspaper, a physiotherapist put the victim in the recovery position and placed blankets over him. The emergency doctors then cut open his jacket.
Search for witnesses
Witnesses who had observed the incident spoke of three perpetrators who fled the scene. They are said to be between 20 and 30 years old and one of them is said to have been wearing a light-coloured jacket. The search and investigation measures also extended to the grounds of the Kurpark.
Brutal attacks occur again and again in Bonn. A few days ago, on 12 January, two unknown men robbed a 26-year-old man on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell. At around 3.30 pm, on the corner of Leinpfad and Welrichsweg, they threatened him with a baton and demanded that he hand over his wallet.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Jean Lennox)