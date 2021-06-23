Group identified : Police solve case of possible corpse on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn

The bank area of the Rhine was searched. Photo: Matthias Kehrein Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn A witness claims to have seen several men put a lifeless body in a waste container in Bonn on Thursday evening. Now the police are able to solve the case. There was however no corpse.

The case about a possibly dumped body on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn has been solved. The police could identify on Tuesday the group, which was on the Rhine bank at the relevant time . They were anglers who packed their fishing gear, including chairs, in appropriate covers. What looked to the witness like a lifeless body deposited in a waste container, were in fact the fishing tackle packed in a trailer, it has now been confirmed by the police.

As the police announced on Tuesday, one of the anglers contacted them on Monday evening after the call for witnesses in the media. He described that they stayed together with other anglers on Thursday evening at the Rhine bank between the north bridge and the Rheindorfer port and explained that the group packed up and departed at around 23.10 o'clock. He said the group was on motor scooters, two of which were pulling a trailer. These, the angler said, resembled a dumpster. The investigators checked the statements of the angler and confirm these to be very credible. Also there was no indications of a criminal offence. The investigations in the case have now been brought to a close.

These investigations started on Thursday evening after a witness alerted the police. He reported how a group of men put a lifeless body into a waste container at around 23.10 o'clock. Police officers drove directly to the banks of the Rhine between Nordbrücke and Rheindorfer Hafen, but found neither the group nor a waste container. Also no lifeless body could be discovered.

After renewed questioning of the witness on Friday morning the search activities of the police were further extended. On the same day the banks of the Rhine and the river itself were searched by the water police, a police helicopter and the DLRG with the help of a sonar boat. However, again nothing was found.

Over the weekend, the police received tip-offs about a group of men. It was indicated that they were present in the late evening and in the area mentioned. It is now clear and the case is solved: They were anglers and there was no body.