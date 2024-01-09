Security Police stop checks at Cologne Cathedral

In Vienna, meanwhile, the pre-trial detention of two suspects was extended by four weeks on Monday due to "risk of escape, concealment and risk of committing a crime", according to a spokesperson for the regional court. The 29-year-old Tajik and his 27-year-old Turkish wife are being investigated for involvement in a terrorist organisation in connection with a terrorist offence. Another man, who had also been arrested in Vienna, was released on Friday after the urgent charges against him were not substantiated.