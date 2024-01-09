Security Police stop checks at Cologne Cathedral
Cologne · An unusual picture recently presented itself to visitors to Cologne Cathedral: If you wanted to enter the place of worship to go to mass, you would be met by many security personnel. There were also police checkpoints. The reason was that there had been indications of possible terrorist attacks. Now a bit of normality is returning.
The Cologne police have suspended their entrance controls at Cologne Cathedral, which had been introduced due to a terror alert. This was announced by officials on Monday afternoon. They spoke of "an updated assessment of the security situation". According to the statement, the controls were to be ended after evening mass on Monday. But emergency services would "continue to increase their presence around the cathedral until further notice". The police would not comment on details.
Cologne Cathedral announced that it would now gradually reopen to tourists. From Tuesday (1 pm), sections of the cathedral will be accessible again outside of religious services. The treasury can be visited again from Wednesday (10 January), at which point it will also again be possible to climb the tower.
There will still be security checks for all visitors, the cathedral explained - but now only by cathedral staff. "Cathedral staff have always carried out checks on everyone entering the cathedral," explained a spokesperson. The recent situation, however, was an "absolute state of emergency".
The regulations now stipulate that only relatively small bags and backpacks may be taken into the cathedral. Wheeled suitcases or hiking rucksacks, for example, are not permitted. Even if the "concrete risk situation for Cologne Cathedral is now assessed differently", "the cathedral is sticking to increased security measures" in order to guarantee the well-being of visitors, it said.
Security measures for the cathedral had been tightened considerably since Christmas, as the authorities said they had received information about a possible attack. The cathedral was initially closed to tourists until further notice. Church services were held under strict safeguards. There were security barriers in tents in front of the cathedral.
The police had taken several men into custody in connection with the terror alert. An arrest warrant from Austria has now been issued for one suspect, a 30-year-old Tajik, who was arrested on Christmas Eve in Wesel on the Lower Rhine "to avert danger". According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, it was issued for suspected terrorism.
In addition to the tip-off about the possible attack plan in Cologne, security authorities had also received a tip-off before Christmas about a possible planned attack on a church in Vienna. The public prosecutor's office in Cologne is planning to apply for extradition detention.
Three of the four other suspects who were arrested on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia were released on New Year's Day. One, however, was placed in long-term police custody. He may be held until 14 January.
In Vienna, meanwhile, the pre-trial detention of two suspects was extended by four weeks on Monday due to "risk of escape, concealment and risk of committing a crime", according to a spokesperson for the regional court. The 29-year-old Tajik and his 27-year-old Turkish wife are being investigated for involvement in a terrorist organisation in connection with a terrorist offence. Another man, who had also been arrested in Vienna, was released on Friday after the urgent charges against him were not substantiated.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox