On their way to Cologne Cathedral : Police stop young girls traveling alone at Bonn Central Station

The federal police stopped four young girls at the Bonn Central Train Station - they had been traveling unaccompanied. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn They wanted to see Cologne Cathedral, but they didn't get that far: the federal police picked up four seven- to eleven-year-old girls at Bonn Central Station. By then, they had already covered quite some distance.

On Sunday evening, the German Federal Police picked up four girls at Bonn Central Station. They had been traveling unaccompanied on the RB26 train to Cologne. As the federal police explained on Monday, a Transregio train conductor contacted authorities at 9:45 p.m. The conductor said that the children, all of them between seven and eleven-years-old and having begun their journey in Wiesbaden, wanted to travel to Cologne on their own to see the Cologne Cathedral.

Their trip to the cathedral city was then prematurely terminated at Bonn Central Station by the federal police. The emergency services notified the girls' guardians, who set off to pick up the children. Until then, the youngsters were looked after at the police station, according to the report.