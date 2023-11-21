Stop and search in Bonn Police systematically looking for burglars and pickpockets

This Monday, around 30 police officers, supported by customs, the riot police and employees from the tax office and the Bonn city treasury, were on both sides of Landgrabenweg. They mainly stopped delivery and tradespeople's vehicles. The officers not only checked the passengers but also the contents of the vehicles. Questions about compliance with the payment of the minimum wage or possible outstanding claims on the part of the city treasury were also clarified. "I'm actually in a hurry," said one tradesman who was stopped. "But I think such checks are perfectly understandable and right." The man was soon able to drive on, everything was fine with him. By the afternoon, the police had reported several offences. Among other things, one person was carrying a prohibited one-handed knife and the load of one vehicle was not properly secured.