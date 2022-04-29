Stricter controls announced : Police to set up temporary no-weapons zone at Bonn Central Station

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Police will set up a temporary no-weapons zone at Bonn Central Station to raise awareness of violence at train stations where weapons are involved. Permanent zones have already been established in Düsseldorf and Cologne.

Time and again, police officers find a wide variety of weapons and dangerous objects during checks on travelers. In many cases, these are knives of various kinds, which, according to information from the Sankt Augustin Federal Police Headquarters, are not only carried for assaults, but often also for personal protection. Exactly one year ago, for example, a 14-year-old at Bonn Central Station explained to police that he had taken a long bread knife in his backpack to defend himself against rival youths.

But whether only for defensive purposes or with ill intent, it is not uncommon for confrontations involving weapons to occur at train stations in particular. The Federal Police Headquarters Sankt Augustin reports that the number of cases nationwide has been at a persistently high level for years. To draw attention to the situation at train stations, police are regularly imposing temporary no-weapons zones and adding increased checks of travelers during this time. On the weekend of May 6 to 8, such an initiative will be carried out at the main train stations in Cologne and Siegen, as well as the train stations in Cologne South and Siegburg/Bonn, and also Bonn Central Station.

"We want to remind people of the existing rules"

Around ten additional units of the Federal Police will be patrolling Bonn Central Station between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on each day of the weapons ban, issuing expulsions and imposing fines where necessary. During the checks, the officers' attention will be focused primarily on particularly dangerous weapons. The choice of that particular weekend is purely coincidental and is not related to a current event, explained Christin Fußwinkel from the Cologne Federal Police Inspectorate. "We want to remind people of the existing rules and make a statement," Fußwinkel said. "Basically, it's like speeding.”

According to Fußwinkel, the outcome of the checks is not particularly important. Either offenders are made aware of their violations or police can confirm that the existing rules are being observed in Bonn. What is essential, according to Fußwinkel, is to raise awareness of the need to leave weapons at home. Federal police are coordinating the initiative with Bonn police. Both the city administration and Bonn police were not prepared to comment on the security situation and the planned weapons-free zone at short notice.

Major train stations in NRW are considered problem areas

Deutsche Bahn was upbeat about the planned initiative at Bonn Central Station. When asked, a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson stated, "Deutsche Bahn welcomes the establishment of no-weapons zones by the federal police in recent years." He added that in doing so, it was helping DB to enforce its domiciliary rights. The no-weapons zone serves the safety of both rail employees and passengers, he said.

This is a recurring problem, especially at major stations in North Rhine-Westphalia, such as Cologne, Düsseldorf and Dortmund. The federal police already imposed temporary no-weapons zones at the three locations 13 times between 2018 and 2021. Last weekend, they did the same again in Düsseldorf.

Permanent weapons-free zones in Düsseldorf and Cologne

In the state capital of Düsseldorf, there has been a permanent no-weapons zone in the Altstadt since the end of last year. In Cologne, too, such zones have been set up on Zülpicher Strasse and the Ringen, where the general decree "banning the carrying of firearms, warning guns, cutting and stabbing weapons and knives of all kinds" applies. Most recently, the NRW Ministry of the Interior published an interim report for the Cologne zones. There, 33 weapons, especially knives, have been found during 644 checks so far.

According to a police spokesman, several dozen dangerous objects have also been seized in Düsseldorf's Altstadt. However, it is still too early to draw a meaningful conclusion on the success of the weapons-free zone. Moreover, the initiative should be seen as only one piece of the puzzle on the part of police.

NRW POLICE Crime solving at train stations has risen significantly More and more frequently, the federal police are able to identify perpetrators at North Rhine-Westphalian train stations with the help of video footage and thus solve crimes. Video surveillance at train stations in the region has led to a higher crime solving rate, according to an evaluation by the Federal Police for our editorial office. In 168 cases last year, pickpockets could be identified by analyzing video footage. At the same time, fewer crimes were committed. "For 2021, we have a clear downward trend overall," says police director Andrea Hoffmeister of the Sankt Augustin federal police station. According to experts, however, the truth is that the pandemic is also a reason for the declining number of cases. After all, fewer people were traveling through the train stations because of it.

Orig. text: Jonas Dirker, Philipp Königs