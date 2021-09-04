Security in Bonn city center : Police will use video surveillance at the Hofgarten

Bonn police have increased security with mobile camera surveillance towers. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn This weekend, it will be the first time that Bonn police have a camera tower set up for video surveillance at the Hofgarten next to the University of Bonn. A second mobile system will be used on the banks of the Rhine.

Bonn police are expanding their use of video surveillance in the city. This weekend, a mobile video surveillance system will be used for the first time in Bonn's Hofgarten, according to information police made public on Thursday. Police Chief Frank Hoever approved the use of video surveillance for the Hofgarten and the Alten Zoll for the months of September and October. A second mobile system will be located at the Brassertufer at the weekend, according to authorities.

"We are constantly analyzing crime levels and this year we have registered an increase in street crime there compared to last year - especially in assault, robbery and sexual offenses," explained deputy police chief and senior police director Andreas Koch. The use of this form of surveillance is part of the "presence and monitoring concept" in Bonn city center, Koch added.

According to the police, the video monitoring does not take place continuously, but is used flexibly and exclusively at particular times, according to the police headquarters. This is mainly in the afternoon and evening hours on weekends - in each case from Friday to Sunday.

MOBILE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE Legal basis for the monitoring The legal basis for video surveillance is § 15 a of the NRW Police Act. According to this, video surveillance can be carried out at places where the conditions are conducive to crime, when it is expected that more crimes will continue to be committed there.