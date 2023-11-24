Whats behind it? Politicians turn down circus in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · The Charles Knie circus, which includes dogs, parrots and a big water show, had originally planned to pitch its tent on the Rigal'sche Wiese in July 2024. But although the city was in favour of the guest performance, politicians have put a spanner in the works for the circus artists.
Since Wednesday evening, it's official: the Charles Knie Circus is not being allowed to pitch its tents in Bad Godesberg. Although the municipality had spoken out in favour of the guest performance planned for July 2024, only the CDU and SPD were now in favour. The majority did not want to see the circus on the Rigal'sche Wiese and turned the circus artists down.
■ The initial situation: Charles Knie Circus had already been to Bad Godesberg before, in 2010 and 2014, on the Bundesgelände on Ludwig-Erhardt-Allee. In 2020, it wanted to come to Rigal'sche Wiese, and politicians were in favour of the plans at the time. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the planned guest performance had to be cancelled and was rescheduled for July 2024.
■ The programme: the circus wanted to present its current show in Bad Godesberg. In addition to artists, clowns, dogs and parrots, water plays a major role in the programme. The centrepiece is a stage filled with some 100,000 litres of water. There are 300 pumps, a light show and hydraulically retractable levels. The water is collected again and again and recycled. According to the administration, the water show was planned to run for ten to twelve days, plus two days each for set-up and dismantling.
■ What the city says: The city approved the planned guest performance - but with one condition. Pressure distribution plates would have had to be laid in front of the structures, including the circus tent. This was to protect the grass of the Rigal'sche Wiese. There was no other suitable location, as the city had no other alternative event areas. Also: "Other events that could prevent the circus from taking place have not been booked for the planned period on Rigal'sche Wiese." The city therefore asked that the Charles Knie guest performance be approved, as it is "a good addition to the cultural programme in Bonn, especially for children and young people".
■ This is why the circus should not come: FDP, AfD, Linke, the Greens and Bürger Bund Bonn spoke out against the guest performance on Rigal'sche Wiese. One argument put forward by the FDP was to protect the field. The "Riga" has an important function in the centre of the city district with a high recreational and sporting value, said the Greens. After a guest performance by another circus in the past, the "totally trashed field" could not be used for months afterwards. Riga is "a leisure complex and not a circus site". Some time ago, it was decided that the Klangwelle should come to the Riga, Bürger Bund Bonn pointed out. Following enquiries, they had then learnt that this was not possible. The administration had become smarter and had stated "that the field is not a viable site. We protested that the circus tent and the floats put more strain on the ground than would have been the case if the Klangwelle had been erected." Die Linke did not want to see the circus in the city at all - because of the parrots. These are not domesticated animals, they say, so if they are part of the programme, it cannot be approved.
■ The search for alternatives: The car park could be an alternative, the FDP suggested. At first, it looked as if the proposal could get a majority. However, the Liberals then modified their proposal: either the circus comes to the field or it doesn't come at all. There was no majority in favour of this - because the CDU, SPD and Die Linke voted against it. The Greens brought the Mehlem village square into play. The committee could well imagine examining this. However, when it came to moving the guest performance to the Riga if the village square was cancelled as a venue, the majority turned it down. And cancelled the guest performance completely.
■ This is what the circus says: Tour manager Thorsten Brandstätter was disillusioned. "We are very disappointed," he emphasised. Especially as politicians had agreed to the 2020 guest performance. It is simply sad that a large city like Bonn does not have a suitable festival site. The Pützchen market meadows are reserved for the large funfair and the Christmas circus, there are no other municipal areas. "It's tragic that the big circuses have to regularly drive past Bonn," says Brandstätter, who hasn't completely given up on stopping in or around Bonn. At least one enquiry is still in progress, says the tour manager. But he can't reveal any more yet.
■ Klangwelle versus Zirkusgastspiel: According to the city, there are clear differences between the two events, meaning that they have to be assessed differently. According to the city, the Klangwelle is an open-air event. The filled water basin would be compressed in one place "and would exert corresponding pressure on the ground substance". In addition, water losses would have to be expected during the show, "which would cause the ground to become very wet". In addition, possible rainy weather, the large number of shows and visitors as well as additional structures would lead to heavy that would compact the soil. "Due to the layers of clay in the ground, rainwater cannot drain away quickly, and the area cannot dry out," the city explains.
The Charles Knie Circus involves large-scale circus tents. "The pressure exerted on the ground is already distributed by the flat structure." In addition, so-called pressure distribution plates should be laid to secure the floor structure and the grass. These are better used at certain points in a circus than at an event like the Klangwelle, where the entire field area is used. And: the water required for the show "is pumped in a closed circuit and is also distributed by the load."
Original text: Ayla Jacob
Translation: Jean Lennox