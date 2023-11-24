Whats behind it? Politicians turn down circus in Bad Godesberg

■ This is why the circus should not come: FDP, AfD, Linke, the Greens and Bürger Bund Bonn spoke out against the guest performance on Rigal'sche Wiese. One argument put forward by the FDP was to protect the field. The "Riga" has an important function in the centre of the city district with a high recreational and sporting value, said the Greens. After a guest performance by another circus in the past, the "totally trashed field" could not be used for months afterwards. Riga is "a leisure complex and not a circus site". Some time ago, it was decided that the Klangwelle should come to the Riga, Bürger Bund Bonn pointed out. Following enquiries, they had then learnt that this was not possible. The administration had become smarter and had stated "that the field is not a viable site. We protested that the circus tent and the floats put more strain on the ground than would have been the case if the Klangwelle had been erected." Die Linke did not want to see the circus in the city at all - because of the parrots. These are not domesticated animals, they say, so if they are part of the programme, it cannot be approved.