Call-out to Poppelsdorf Campus : Five injured in chemical spill at the University of Bonn

Chemicals leaked on the campus of the University of Bonn in Poppelsdorf. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn On Monday afternoon, chemicals leaked in a laboratory on the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn. Five employees in the laboratory area suffered minor respiratory and eye irritations.

Fire brigade, rescue service and police were called to the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn on Monday afternoon because of an NBC alarm. Chemicals had leaked in a laboratory building of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Sciences at around 11.45 a.m.. It was an ammonium hydroxide solution, which caused the release of ammonia, explained Carsten Schneider, head of operations of the Bonn Fire and Rescue Service.

Five employees in the laboratory area suffered mild respiratory and eye irritations. They were taken to hospital for examination as a precautionary measure. They were not seriously injured, says Schneider.

The fire brigade is now checking the affected laboratory and taking measurements, among other things. According to the university, the campus has been widely cordoned off.