Pub in Bonn : Popular Irish pub “The Quiet Man” closes after nearly 15 years

„The Quiet Man” pub was especially popular with the international crowd. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Irish Pub "The Quiet Man" has closed. Proprietor Bryan Thomas shared the news with customers on Facebook on Thursday evening. A new landlord no longer wanted to keep the international pub as a tenant. But Thomas also has good news for his customers.

The popular Irish pub "The Quiet Man" on Colmant Street has closed its doors after nearly 15 years. Proprietor Bryan Thomas shared the news with his customers on Facebook on Thursday evening. The building's new owner had plans for the future that were incompatible with a pub, he wrote. "The German Red Cross has bought the building," Thomas told the GA on Friday. They want to turn it into a nurses' home, he said.

When his lease expired at the end of 2020 after ten years, Thomas, who also runs “Fiddlers Pub” in Endenich, actually wanted to buy the building and do something with it. But even before he could make an offer, his landlord sold it to the German Red Cross. "Then at the end of January, we had to get out," Thomas says. The pub's inventory is now distributed between Thomas' garage and the “Fiddlers Pub”.

"It's very sad," says Thomas, who took over the Quiet Man in 2006. Before that, Irishman Rob Rothwell had run it since 1994. Over the years, the pub became a meeting place for people from all over the world, with many waiters addressing patrons in English. "When you sat inside, you could think you were somewhere else," Thomas says.

Messages from sad customers from Belgium and Scotland were left under the Facebook post. One woman remembered her wedding party in the pub. One customer was sad because he wanted to celebrate his ten-year Erasmus anniversary there this year.

For fans of the quaint “Quiet Man”, however, Thomas has some good news. "This is not Goodbye," he wrote on Facebook. Thomas doesn't want to say goodbye to his customers forever and is now looking for a new home for his international pub.

(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig; Translation: ck)