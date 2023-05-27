Elimination of resident parking Possibilities for long-term parking in Bonn

But there are of course plans: The city wants to set up neighborhood garages so that residents can park their cars within walking distance. There is an "urgent need for action," says Max Biniek, chairman of the SPD faction in the Bonn City Council. The coalition has allocated a total of 300,000 euros for planning in the 2023/24 double budget. One alternative is to be cooperative ventures with owners of garages - for people to be able to park in the spaces in front of them. Commercial business parking lots and supermarket parking lots often stand empty after business hours, he said, as do school parking lots, which are generally not used in the evenings and at night. "We want to get at these areas in order to make full use of the limited resources that Bonn has and to prevent wasted space." To this end, the city wants to enter into talks with service providers who specialize in the shared use of parking spaces. All sides would benefit from this, says Biniek - "all the more so because it can be implemented much more quickly than building a new garage”.