Elimination of resident parking Possibilities for long-term parking in Bonn
Bonn · Bonn is planning to eliminate around 700 parking spaces. Some residents fear they will no longer find a parking space close to home. The GA has looked around to see what alternatives there are for long-term parkers, including parking garages and outdoor spaces.
Since it became known recently that the city of Bonn wants to eliminate around 700 public parking spaces in favor of bicycle lanes, there has been a feeling of uneasiness in residential areas. Even though many are pleased that the fully parked residential streets will soon have more space again. Some residents, however, fear they will not find a nearby parking space for their car. They accuse the city of failing to provide alternatives in a timely fashion.
But there are of course plans: The city wants to set up neighborhood garages so that residents can park their cars within walking distance. There is an "urgent need for action," says Max Biniek, chairman of the SPD faction in the Bonn City Council. The coalition has allocated a total of 300,000 euros for planning in the 2023/24 double budget. One alternative is to be cooperative ventures with owners of garages - for people to be able to park in the spaces in front of them. Commercial business parking lots and supermarket parking lots often stand empty after business hours, he said, as do school parking lots, which are generally not used in the evenings and at night. "We want to get at these areas in order to make full use of the limited resources that Bonn has and to prevent wasted space." To this end, the city wants to enter into talks with service providers who specialize in the shared use of parking spaces. All sides would benefit from this, says Biniek - "all the more so because it can be implemented much more quickly than building a new garage”.
He did not provide any further details on how quickly the planning for these projects is actually progressing. The planning is a "first step". A look at the parking garages, parking spaces and underground garages in Bonn shows that there are already alternative options for long-term parkers - albeit at different prices than residents have been used to. For a long time, they had to pay only 30 euros for a year, but since March 1, the cost has risen to 180 euros a year, and from March 1, 2024, the fee will cost 360 euros a year. Some of the rates in parking garages and underground garages are even more expensive:
Südstadt (south city) garage: The Südstadt garage in Bonner Talweg, operated by the Bielefeld parking garage service Goldbeck, is located near streets where parking spaces are to be eliminated in the future. Long-term parkers here pay 75 euros per month for an open space and 90 euros for a designated parking space. This amounts to at least 900 euros a year, which is considerably more than the fee for residents' parking. The minimum rental period is three months. For owners who are particularly concerned about security, there are locked parking boxes in the basement for 100 euros per month. According to a spokesperson from Goldbeck, permanent parking spaces are still available in the Südstadt garage.
Hofgarten garage: The parking garage im Maarflach in Bonn's Südstadt costs 45 euros a month for long-term parkers who park there during the day; those who also want to park their car at night pay "a little more," says manager Johannes Scheidel. He does not want to commit to an exact price because the size of the vehicle and the question of whether the space should be permanently reserved also play a role in the price. Scheidel prefers to clarify the conditions with customers directly on site. At the moment, there is not much space available.
Bonner City Parkraum: The parking garages operated by Bonner City Parkraum GmbH (BCP) are primarily used by short-term parkers, but they also have offers for parking spaces with a minimum term of one month. "We currently have capacity available in all properties," says Mathias Winterrath, who is responsible for long-term parking at BCP. For a long time, he says, parking spaces were in very short supply, but the reopening of the Unigarage and the construction of the new parking garage at the main train station in Rabinstrasse have created 700 to 800 more spaces.
The cheapest rate in the city center is 90 euros a month (1,080 euros a year) in the Beethoven parking garage, which extends over nine levels. There are many long-term parkers here, but Winterrath does not want to comment on the number of available spaces. During the pandemic, two things happened: On the one hand, many long-term parkers cancelled their contracts because they often worked from home and no longer needed a permanent parking space in the city center. On the other hand, commuters sought an alternative to public transport for hygienic reasons, increasingly using their cars. The recently introduced 49-euro ticket is now leading to less demand again.
Even cheaper than the Beethoven parking garage is the Stadthaus garage at 45 euros a month (540 euros a year), but here only a night tariff applies: the car may only be parked in the garage from 5 pm to 9 am. The reason: A large part of the parking garage must be reserved during the day for employees of the city administration and larger vehicles of the city of Bonn. Other accommodations are significantly more expensive: In the opera garage on Brassertufer, long-term parkers pay 110 euros, in the Unigarage on Stockenstrasse 120 euros and in the parking garage Hauptbahnhof 130 euros. All three are open throughout the day.
Deutsche Bahn parking garages: BCP's Hauptbahnhof parking garage should not be confused with the Bonn-City/Hauptbahnhof parking garage at the Alter Friedhof, which is operated for Deutsche Bahn by Contipark Parkgaragengesellschaft GmbH. Here, long-term parkers pay 110 euros per month for a minimum term of three months, and as much as 160 euros for a fixed parking space. The parking facilities in Bad Godesberg, which are also operated by Contipark, are considerably cheaper. The parking lot on the front side of the Godesberg train station along Moltkestrasse costs 45 euros a month without a designated parking space and 85 with a reserved parking space. On the other side of the station at Von-Groote-Platz, Deutsche Bahn offers two more parking spaces: They cost 40 euros without and 60 euros with a designated space for each month. The minimum rental period is three months. The parking lot at Bonn-Mehlem station on Mainzer Strasse is the cheapest, but also the furthest away from the inner city areas: long-term parkers pay 19 euros without a designated parking space and 32 euros with a reserved space.
Museum Mile: For residents in Kessenich, the Museumsmeile parking garage on Emil-Nolde-Strasse near the Bonn Gronau/UN Campus stop could be an option. One pays 65 euros a month for a permanent parking space in the garage operated by Düsseldorf-based B+B Parkhaus.
WCCB parking garages: For commuters who work in Bonn-Gronau or leave from the B9, the parking garage at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) is an option: One pays 65.45 euros a month there. At the nearby parking lot on Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse, one can park more cheaply for 45 euros a month. For residents, however, the area is more difficult to reach.
Other underground or outdoor parking spaces can be found on portals such as Immobilienscout24. At the time of publication of this article, 88 offers were advertised on this website for Bonn. The owners of these parking spaces are mostly housing associations or private individuals. The cheapest offers are found in less central neighborhoods such as Tannenbusch and Vilich, where monthly rents start at 15 euros. In Bonn-Castell, offers for parking spots can be found for between 50 and 60 euros per month, in Endenich between 60 and 70 euros. More expensive and fewer are the listings in Bonn's south, where long-term parkers pay between 60 and 90 euros.
(Orig. text: Nina Bärschneider / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)