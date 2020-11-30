Advent in Bonn : Post Tower displays the “GA Christmas Light”

2,000 lights and 100 spotlights are projected on the Post Tower to create a 160-meter tall flame. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The symbolic “GA Christmas Light” could be seen on Sunday evening on the Post Tower. It took 2,000 lights and 100 spotlights to create the symbolic flame which is 160 meters high. One could also see the lights reflected in the Rhine.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is supporting the General-Anzeiger's charity initiative with the lighting display and a special postage stamp. "This year in particular is a very special challenge for older people in need due to the coronavirus pandemic," said spokeswoman Monika Schaller.

Best view is from the Rhine riverside in Beuel

The Post Tower regularly changes its display. This was evident even at the beginning of the pandemic and the first lockdown. In April, for example, it displayed the words "Stay healthy / Stay safe" along with a glowing heart. "With this initiative, the internationally active company is committed to helping people who live right here where the company is headquartered and who urgently need our help," said Bernd Leyendecker, chairman of the Christmas Light Association.

The best view of the flickering flame is from the riverside of the Rhine in Beuel. Many Bonn residents gathered there to see the lighting display - while social distancing.