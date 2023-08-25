Numerous grievances Postbank promises to pay damages to customers
Bonn · After the NRW Consumer Protection Agency complained about Postbank to the financial supervisory authorities, the bank has said there will be compensation for customers. Those holding some special accounts have not been able to access their money for months.
After the Verbraucherzentrale NRW (NRW Consumer Protection Agency ) filed a regulatory complaint against Postbank with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) on Wednesday, the financial institution has responded to a GA query. The Consumer Protection Agency accuses Postbank of "catastrophic" handling of so-called garnishment protection accounts; holders of such accounts have apparently not been able to access their garnishment-protected credit balances for months.
Postbank confirms that there is currently an "increased volume of enquiries and orders" in connection with garnishment protection accounts. "The nationwide increase in these cases as well as a high volume of enquiries due to the completed IT changeover are currently leading to longer processing times for some of the customer transactions despite the reinforcement of the teams," says a spokesperson. Probably the most important news for those affected: the bank will "reimburse any damages caused by the bank after a review". In the coming weeks, the bank also wants to assign more employees to customer service and take "additional measures with the technical systems”.
Bafin is already aware of numerous grievances
In response to an inquiry, Bafin stated that it had already been "in close contact" with Postbank for some time regarding the limitations in customer service. "This also applies to the processing times for garnishment and inheritance matters," said a spokeswoman. "We have made it very clear that the institution must remedy the deficiencies that have occurred as quickly and comprehensively as possible." The regulatory complaint had been received by Bafin, which is examining the cause of the problems and deciding whether supervisory measures should be considered.
According to the spokesperson, Bafin has already received numerous complaints from affected bank customers. These are often related to difficulties when trying to access the new online banking system and long waiting times on the phone. Long processing times for the repayment of savings deposits are also an issue. Customer complaints to Bafin are possible, but the financial authority can only intervene "if the complaints point to systematic organizational deficiencies". Bafin advises customers to claim financial damages directly from the bank. It does not decide on on individual customer enquiries.
