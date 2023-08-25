Numerous grievances Postbank promises to pay damages to customers

Postbank confirms that there is currently an "increased volume of enquiries and orders" in connection with garnishment protection accounts. "The nationwide increase in these cases as well as a high volume of enquiries due to the completed IT changeover are currently leading to longer processing times for some of the customer transactions despite the reinforcement of the teams," says a spokesperson. Probably the most important news for those affected: the bank will "reimburse any damages caused by the bank after a review". In the coming weeks, the bank also wants to assign more employees to customer service and take "additional measures with the technical systems”.