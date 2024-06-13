June 14 – 16 Pottery market and summer festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn · Printing with a pasta machine, exploring the laboratories of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases and plenty of live music: we present these and other events in our tips for the weekend in Bonn.
In numerous pubs, restaurants and public squares, the opening match of the European Men's Football Championship invites you to join in the excitement, ceramists present their creations on Bonn's Münsterplatz and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) invites you to its open day. Hardtberg is also hosting a district festival and the Melbbad is hosting a summer festival - we give you tips for the weekend.
27th Bonn pottery market
From contemporary porcelain designs to traditional craftsmanship, the 27th Bonn Pottery Market presents visitors with a wide variety of pottery. In addition to porcelain and tableware, the 40 selected ceramic artists offer all kinds of vessels, sculptures and art ceramics. Visitors can get creative themselves in the market's activity tent. Fans of the market may remember the Beethoven mosaic, which was created as a hands-on project as part of the market's 25th anniversary celebrations. It will soon be a permanent highlight on the quay wall of the Hotel Dreesen.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Hardtberg district festival with Duisdorf trade show
The third district festival in Hardtberg promises its visitors a broad stage program. For the warm-up on Friday evening, the opening game of the European Championship will be shown on the big screen. Bands such as "Queen May Rock", Moritz-Lennart, semi-finalist of The Voice Kids, and the Bonn Square Dance Group will be on stage on Saturday and Sunday. The Duisdorf trade show joins the program on Sunday. Sunday is open for shopping.
- Where: Pedestrian zone, Rochusstraße, 53123 Bonn, stageprogram at Schickshof, 53123 Bonn
- When: Friday, June 14, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Open studio in Duisdorf
Instead of fresh pasta dough, paint and paper will be flowing through the pasta machine in Duisdorf on Sunday. In addition to the prints created in this way, the works of participants in the watercolor and drawing courses from the past semester will also be presented. Visitors to the exhibition can try out the techniques for themselves in mini-workshops.
- Where: Am Kirchplatz 6, Duisdorf, in the rooms of the VHS Bonn, 53123 Bonn
- When: Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge, no registration necessary
- Note: Participation in the workshops is possible from the age of 16
Summer party at the Melbbad
The Melbbad has been closed for four years now - the pool is scheduled to open in 2027. No reason not to celebrate a sporty summer party anyway. For the third time, fans of the Melbbad will come together on the open-air sports area for a beach volleyball tournament, games and music. There will also be up-to-date information on the new building. The official welcome with Mayor Katja Dörner will take place at 2.20 pm.
- Where: Parking lot and sports park in front of the Melbbad, Trierer Straße 59, 53113 Bonn
- When: Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Open day at the DZNE
The laboratories, robots and high-performance computers at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) are not normally open to the public. However, the program for the open day at the DZNE is all the more interactive: Visitors can take a dementia test, be enchanted by the illusion show "Mental Magic" or free themselves from the escape room "The Secret Laboratory". The research aspect of the institution will not be neglected either: in the lecture hall and on the outdoor stage, researchers will give presentations on topics such as the use of artificial intelligence in research, as well as approaches in the treatment and prevention of dementia, Parkinson's and ALS.
- Where: DZNE, Venusberg-Campus 1/99, 53127 Bonn
- When: Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Women in front of a river landscape
Bonn, 1984: Five women eke out their existence in a colorless luxury sanatorium, where their memories of their husbands' political past and his colleagues are to be corrected. Based on Heinrich Böll's novel "Frauen vor Flußlandschaft", theater director Jens Groß stages a dramatic performance between despair and hope. Tickets are available at bonnticket.
- Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bonn
- When: Saturday, June 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets: from 10,90 Euro
Flea market in the Rheinaue
If the third Saturday of the month is on the calendar, the Rheinauen flea market is not far away. At one of the largest flea markets in Germany, junk dealers can find everything from clothes and toys to records - only new goods are not for sale. At the same time, the Rheinaue Parkrun takes place at 8.45 am, as it does every Saturday, where runners and walkers cover a five-kilometer course together.
- Where: Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn
- When: Saturday, June 15, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Note: The organizers recommend arriving by public transport
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Mareike Graepel)