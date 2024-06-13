June 14 – 16 Pottery market and summer festival: tips for the weekend

The laboratories, robots and high-performance computers at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) are not normally open to the public. However, the program for the open day at the DZNE is all the more interactive: Visitors can take a dementia test, be enchanted by the illusion show "Mental Magic" or free themselves from the escape room "The Secret Laboratory". The research aspect of the institution will not be neglected either: in the lecture hall and on the outdoor stage, researchers will give presentations on topics such as the use of artificial intelligence in research, as well as approaches in the treatment and prevention of dementia, Parkinson's and ALS.