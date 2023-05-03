Technical problems in doctor's practices and in shops Power cut consequences in Bad Godesberg

Also affected by the power cut was the fish shop Stuch at Theaterplatz. From 9.50 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., not only the lights went out. "Our cash register systems don't work without electricity. We were unable to act during this period and could not serve the customers," says branch manager Timo Scholz. This resulted in a considerable drop in sales before the holiday. "We then sent the customers to the sales trolley at the weekly market. This allowed us to cushion the losses somewhat," says Scholz. Because the electricity apparently continued to flow at the weekly market. "The outages were probably sporadic." The rows of shops up to the Fronhof Galeria and also the Rewe market at Michaelshof were affected. The Fisch Stuch employees were able to save their goods with lots of ice. And yet: "I have never experienced such a power failure here," says Scholz.