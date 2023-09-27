BonnNetz was on site Power outage in Bonn-Mehlem and Muffendorf fixed
Bad Godesberg · There was a power cut in Bonn-Mehlem and Muffendorf on Tuesday afternoon. The reason was a fault in the transformer station. BonnNetz employees were able to repair the damage in the early evening.
BonnNetz employees were able to repair a power failure in Bonn-Mehlem and Muffendorf early on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm. According to BonnNetz, a problem had occurred in a circuit breaker in the transformer station at around 4 p.m., causing nine grid stations and four consumer stations to fail.
When the employees put the stations back into operation around 5 p.m., they discovered another fault in Mehlem, where eight more grid stations had failed. The staff were also able to repair this fault on Tuesday evening. It was not yet known in the evening how many households were affected by the power failure.
(Original text: Tamara Wegbahn / Translation: Mareike Graepel)