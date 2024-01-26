More floats and twelve bands Preparations for the Godesberg carnival parade are underway
Bonn · The Bad Godesberg carnival parade is just the right size and easy to get to if you are new to carnival and want to see what it’s all about. This year, there will be twelve different music groups to ensure a fun atmosphere along with a Caribbean flair. The parade director is only 21-years-old.
Andreas von Fricken’s anticipation is growing with every passing day. "But so is the sense of anxiety," admits the 21-year-old plant mechanic. "My emotional life is currently somewhere between unbridled joy and feeling nervous." This year, the Schweinheim native will be in charge of the Godesberg carnival procession for the first time. But this is not a new task for him. Last year, he worked with the current President of the Godesberg Carnival Festival Committee, Ralph Eisenstein, to ensure that the parade rolled through the streets without a hitch.
Before the Godesberg procession sets off from Kurfürstenallee at 1:11 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, carnival revelers will storm the town hall at 12 noon, led by Prince Florian I and Godesia Julia and supported by children's Godesia Isabel. District mayor Michael Wenzel will probably not be able to hold on to his official residence for long and be forced to vacate it after a brief skirmish. The carnival revelers will then take over the district until Ash Wednesday.
"We have everything under control," says von Fricken, confident that more than 40,000 spectators will once again be standing along the route, swaying, singing and of course, collecting carnival sweets along the approximately 3.5-kilometer-long route on Carnival Sunday. "After the pandemic years, we're all looking forward to celebrating together like we used to," he says.
Safety and security plan in place
There has been a lot to sort out in recent weeks. "All applications have been approved and we've worked out a good security plan together with the police," says the 21-year-old, who was active in carnival already as a child. One has to be highly focused at all times.
All parade participants have now been registered and the various groups involved have held a final meeting. The result: this year there will be more floats than last year. Once again, so-called "float angels”will accompany the floats to make sure all is secure. The police, the German Red Cross Bad Godesberg and the Technical Relief Organization (THW) Bonn will also be on duty again to ensure that the procession runs safely.
19 groups have their hearts in the right place
True to the motto "Jodesberger sin jeck und han et Hätz om räächte Fleck", 19 groups and clubs are taking part this year. The motto roughly translates to something like - “Bad Godesbergers are good people and have their hearts in the right place”. Twelve music groups will perform along the route to ensure a good atmosphere. Among them is a samba group that will bring South American and Caribbean flair to Bad Godesberg.
For the first time, the Caritas and Diakonie addiction prevention center will be on location at Michaelshof with the "Bonn Event Sprinter". This is a joint project from Update, the specialist center for addiction prevention, with support from the Evangelische Jugendhilfe Godesheim. The aim is to encourage young people to use alcohol responsibly. Topics such as drugs, eating disorders or the excessive use of electronic media are also discussed.
Andreas von Fricken has thought of everything for his debut as the new parade director in Bad Godesberg. But that doesn’t mean he can control everything. "The weather is one of those things," he says with a grin. Because you can't influence it despite good preparation. "It can be cold on Carnival Sunday. But bright sunshine would be nice," he adds. Anything - except rain. "The many parade participants and spectators put so much effort into their costumes. It would be a shame if they got wet," he adds. Starting on Weiberfastnacht at the latest, Andreas von Fricken will probably be checking the weather forecast on his cell phone several times a day. "But we can't change anything anyway.”
After the parade, the weather really doesn’t matter. At the "After-Zoch-Party" in the tent on the Rigal'schen Wiese or at the many celebrations in pubs, rain can't put a damper on anyone’s fun.
(Orig. text: Gabriele Immenkeppel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)