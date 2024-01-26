More floats and twelve bands Preparations for the Godesberg carnival parade are underway

The preparations

This year, the Bad Godesberg parade will once again start at Kurfürstenallee and take the normal route, ending at Weißenburgstraße. In the area of Friesdorfer Straße, work still needs to be done so that the tractors with large carnival floats can pass.

The Bonn city administration will set up the parking ban zones along the route of the procession for Carnival Sunday. Residents are asked to move their vehicles accordingly on Carnival Saturday. The Godesberg Carnival Festival Committee would also be delighted if residents along the parade route would decorate their buildings.