Historic year for real estate Prices for owner-occupied flats in Bonn fell in 2023

It is noticeable that in all sub-markets - undeveloped land, developed land, flats and condominiums - the number of purchases fell once again after 2022. Then, there was a decline of 19 per cent, with the number of purchases falling from 2,992 in 2021 to 2,431 in 2022. They have now fallen again by twelve per cent to 2,135. The sharpest fall, around 20 percent, was in the number of vacant plots. Total financial turnover will fall by around 15 per cent, from €1.3 billion to €1.1 billion, compared with 32 per cent in the previous year's 2023 report.