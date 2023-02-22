Building society reports trend reversal : Prices for second-hand real estate in Bonn fall

Above Bonn's rooftops: The scarce supply has driven up the purchase prices for real estate for years Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn For years, property prices in Bonn knew only one direction - upwards. Now, at least second-hand houses and flats seem to be getting a little cheaper, as LBS has observed. The costs of new buildings continue to rise.

The rise in interest rates seems to be having a delayed effect on the Bonn property market. According to the LBS Westdeutsche Landesbausparkasse, prices for second-hand houses and condominiums have fallen. "There is noticeable relief for buyers. Second-hand properties have become cheaper from June to December 2022," writes LBS area manager Hakan Sahan in a statement.

New houses and flats become more expensive

According to the report, the asking price for a second-hand single-family house was €775,000 at the end of 2022. This is a slight decrease of three per cent compared to June, according to LBS. Used terraced houses came on the market for 549,000 euros at the turn of the year, while the price was still 596,500 euros in the summer of 2022 - a reduction of eight per cent. A used condominium cost 3744 euros per square metre in December, which means the price has fallen by three per cent, according to LBS. As a basis, the Landessparkasse cites the offer prices of all print and online advertisements. The actual negotiated prices could be lower.

In contrast to the second-hand market, prices for new buildings continue to rise: according to the data, a new condominium cost 6824 euros per square metre in December - five per cent more than in the summer. "In new construction, there is less room for price reductions due to high material and craftsman costs - a flattening of the cost increase is already a success," Sahan explained.

Original text: Andreas Baumann