„Wanted to celebrate properly" : Prisoner escapes to celebrate start of carnival and turns himself in afterwards

The prisoner from Euskirchen did not want to miss the start of the carnival. Photo: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Siegen Thousands of revellers celebrated the start of the fifth season last Friday. An inmate from Euskirchen also didn't want to miss the start of the season, so he took a few days off.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Finally celebrating carnival again! A 26-year-old prisoner from Euskirchen prison thought the same thing as thousands of revelers and therefore temporarily escaped from the open prison. He wanted to "celebrate properly", according to the man.

According to the Federal Police, the man from Viersen had been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for a violation of the Narcotics Act. In the meantime, the man had been transferred to the open prison system and was about to be released.

On Tuesday morning, the fugitive reported to the federal police at Siegen railway station and explained the facts of the case. He was then arrested. It is unclear where the man had been partying and for how long. According to the Federal Police, an extension of the prison sentence is possible.

Original text: ga