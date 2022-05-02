Piles of trash in Bonn : Problems with mountains of rubbish at the Hofgarten students’ cafeteria

The student cafeteria’s disposable tableware makes a mess at the Hofgarten. Foto: Sophia Prinzen

Bonn Rubbish bins at the Hofgarten have been overflowing during the last few weeks, mainly because of disposable dishes used in the provisional tent cafeteria. The student services office, Studierendenwerk, is working on a sustainable concept to get a grip on the waste problem.

Falling numbers of Covid infections combined with warm temperatures: for some time now, normality has gradually been returning to daily life in Bonn. One place this is becoming evident is at the Hofgarten. More and more guests at the tent cafeteria get their meal packed in disposable containers to eat outside.

But this has led to a major problem in front of the provisionally erected cafeteria: pedestrians in particular are angry about polystyrene containers piling up on and next to the rubbish bins. "I regularly do my rounds here in nice weather. But I’ve never seen it so littered at lunchtime. Something needs to be done urgently," says one passer-by.

The municipal waste management company Bonnorange is aware of the problem. "We’ve noticed that in the last few weeks more and more people have been visiting the cafeteria because face-to-face teaching has started up again at Bonn university. And this has led to the increase in waste," explains Bonnorange spokesperson Jérôme Lefèvre. The sunny weather in particular led guests to take their food - packaged in disposable dishes - directly to the grass of the Hofgartenwiese. To-go containers were generally very popular, he said. "Last but not least, the Coronavirus pandemic and the associated ban on catering in restaurants has increased the demand for take-aways by quite a bit," Lefèvre explains.

Cooperation with Bonnorange

The Studierendenwerk is tackling the problem with cooperation partners including Bonnorange. "We have already requested several bins from Bonnorange for the cafeteria and the immediate surroundings," reports spokesperson Robert Anders. The bins will be delivered soon. But this is only a short-term solution to keep down the current volume of trash. "In the long term we’d like to take the sustainable route and switch to reusable, returnable tableware, as has already been possible for several years with our coffee cups," he reports. This will involve a lengthy selection process, as there are now different manufacturers and take-back systems on the market, says Anders. "In addition, the Studierendenwerk is a large institution with several cafes and cafeterias in the city, so this decision has to be thought through sensibly," he emphasises. Last but not least, the additional logistical effort has to be taken into account, since the use of reusable dishes involves several sub-steps.

Waiting for reusable

Cafeteria guests will have to wait a little longer before food is offered in recyclable, reusable containers. "I think the decision on the appropriate reusable system will be made by early summer," Anders explains. It should then be possible to provide reusable dishes to the cafeteria’s guests from the end of the summer.

Original article: Sophia Prinzen