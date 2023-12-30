Police with submachine guns Protecting Cologne Cathedral: terror alerts to be taken "very" seriously

Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns described the information about a planned attack on the cathedral as "very serious". On 21 December, the State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Cologne police were initially informed verbally by the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation about "indications of a possible attack scenario on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve or at the turn of the year", he said. Further checks had revealed that the information was "very serious". The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) was conducting the criminal investigation.