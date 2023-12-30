Police with submachine guns Protecting Cologne Cathedral: terror alerts to be taken "very" seriously
Cologne · Security at Cologne Cathedral had already been increased at Christmas. The reason was reports of a possible attack. In the run-up to New Year's Eve, the police are getting citizens ready for officers with submachine guns.
Following the recent terror alert issued for Cologne Cathedral, the police want to protect the world-famous cathedral and its surroundings with strict security measures on New Year's Eve. Preparations will be made to counter "possible attacks", said head of operations Martin Lotz. "I can't elaborate on what kind of attacks here."
It is also possible that police officers with submachine guns will be visible in Cologne. "That can be unsettling, I know," said Lotz. But the measures are important to enable the population to celebrate peacefully.
Before Christmas, the security authorities had received information about a possible terrorist attack planned by an Islamist group relating to New Year's Eve. Security measures at the cathedral had already been increased for the Christmas festivities. The cathedral was closed to tourists for the time being.
No all-clear in Cologne
On Christmas Eve, the police took a 30-year-old man into custody in Wesel "to avert danger". The Tajik is suspected of having spied on the cathedral.
The all-clear has not yet been given in Cologne. The investigations have not been finalised, explained head of operations Lotz. It is therefore foreseeable that the security measures will continue after New Year's Eve.
The police are well prepared for the turn of the year, "for whatever may come", he said. The head of operations did not give a specific number of officers who will be on the streets of Cologne. However, more than 1000 police officers will be on duty for "special measures". The normal patrol service has also been increased.
Police ask for information
Lotz also asked the public for help. Anyone who is suspicious should not be afraid to give a tip-off. As an example, he cited "people behaving strangely or walking around with luggage in a conspicuous manner".
Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns described the information about a planned attack on the cathedral as "very serious". On 21 December, the State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Cologne police were initially informed verbally by the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation about "indications of a possible attack scenario on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve or at the turn of the year", he said. Further checks had revealed that the information was "very serious". The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) was conducting the criminal investigation.
The Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, said that people should not be intimidated by threats. "The cathedral has defied everyone and everything for centuries," she said, "and it should stay that way."
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Jean Lennox)