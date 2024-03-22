Alliance calls for demonstration Protest action against right-wing fraternity in Bonn

What the NRW Office for the Protection of the Constitution says:

Neither the Raczeks nor any other fraternity in NRW are monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. "Sections of right-wing extremism - especially the "New Right" - see fraternities as a target group," explains a spokeswoman for the NRW Ministry of the Interior. "They want to influence discourse and anchor their own positions there. This is why these sections of right-wing extremism have a strategic interest in fraternities."

In some cases, fraternity members are also members of right-wing extremist organizations or there are contacts between right-wing extremist individuals or organizations and individual fraternities. "Sufficiently weighty factual indications of a targeted and purposeful effort against the free and democratic basic order could not be established with regard to individual fraternities in NRW," the spokesperson said. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution will "keep a close eye on developments". dij