Alliance calls for demonstration Protest action against right-wing fraternity in Bonn
Bonn · Left-wing groups are planning a rally at the Raczeks’ house in the Südstadt district on Friday. The fraternity has had a reputation for years for being far to the right of society. There are apparently contacts with the extreme "Revolte Rheinland".
The Bonn Alliance against the Right is calling for a demonstration against the Raczeks fraternity in Südstadt on Friday at 6 pm. The occasion is a reading by right-wing lawyer Björn Clemens in the fraternity's clubhouse on Johannes-Henry-Straße. The lawyer, former federal vice-chairman of the "Die Republikaner" party, announced the event via social media.
Alliance accuses Raczek of being close to right-wing extremists
"We do not want to leave it uncommented when right-wing extremists want to organize readings in Bonn," writes the alliance, an association of left-wing groups, in a press release. "We are therefore calling on all Bonn residents to take to the streets with us against the Raczeks." The fraternity has been "a haven for right-wing extremists for decades". The rally is to take place at the intersection of Lennéstraße and Johannes-Henry-Straße.
The Alte Breslauer Burschenschaft der Raczeks zu Bonn - the full name of the fraternity - has long had a reputation for being politically on the far right. It posts slogans such as "Silesia remains ours!" on Instagram. Thirteen years ago, it attracted attention when it attempted to expel another fraternity from the umbrella organization Deutsche Burschenschaft because it had accepted a student of Chinese descent. The reason given for the application at the time was that it was "unacceptable, especially in times of increasing foreign infiltration, for people who are not of German descent to be accepted into the German fraternity“.
A year later, the Koblenz public prosecutor's office took a Raczek member from Bonn into custody on suspicion of having been involved in the right-wing extremist association "Aktionsbüro Mittelrhein". Also in 2012, Raczek member Norbert Weidner, a former functionary of the neo-Nazi party FAP, which was banned in 1995, went to court against his then fraternity brother Christoph Becker. Weidner wanted to have Becker banned from saying that he was "most likely one of the heads of the right-wing extremist movement consisting of fraternity members, NPD and comradeships". Weidner failed. The Bonn district court also sentenced him to a fine for denigrating the Nazi resistance fighter Dietrich Bonhoeffer as a "traitor to the country". According to media reports at the time, the Raczeks did not throw Weidner out - but Becker, who had been involved in the "Fraternity members against neo-Nazis" initiative.
Weidner's lawyer at the time was Björn Clemens, the lawyer who is coming to the reading in Südstadt on Friday. In 2015, the Düsseldorf lawyer also represented neo-Nazi activist Melanie Dittmer, for example, who had organized Islamophobic demonstrations in Düsseldorf and Bonn. In the trial for the murder of Kassel District President Walter Lübcke, Clemens defended a co-defendant before the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court. The lawyer did not respond to a GA inquiry by the editorial deadline.
The Bonn Alliance against the Right accuses the Raczeks of having links to the extreme right-wing action group "Revolte Rheinland". At least two members of the club are said to be active in the "Revolte", a spin-off of the "Identitarian Movement" led by Austrian Martin Sellner. Like Sellner, it propagates so-called "remigration" - the forced expulsion of people with a history of immigration from the Federal Republic of Germany - on the messenger service Telegram. In Bonn, for example, the "Revolte" sought attention by pasting over the rainbow crosswalk on Maximilianstraße at the main train station. According to GA research, it maintains good contacts with the Junge Alternative (JA) in Bonn. The JA is the youth organization of the AfD and is classified as a suspected right-wing extremist group by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in North Rhine-Westphalia.
In fact, there are photos on social media of a young man (name known to the editors) showing him at fraternity events wearing the colors of the Raczeks. Apparently the same man can be seen in a photo of the "Revolte Rheinland". It was taken in 2023 during a hike by the remigration activists in the Siebengebirge. Like the rest of the brown troop, the alleged fraternity member shows the "white power" gesture - a symbol used by the neo-Nazi scene worldwide.
The AfD member of state parliament Joachim Paul from Rhineland-Palatinate is also alleged to have used this symbol publicly. His state association applied for Paul to be banned from office in 2023 because of the "white power" salute, as reported by SWR and others. According to consistent media reports, Paul is also one of the Raczeks. He did not respond to a GA inquiry.
According to GA information, the young fraternity member from Bonn is also said to have been the organizer of a vaccine-sceptic demonstration in December 2021. At that time, the "Revolte Rheinland" led the demonstration march through Bonn city center with a banner.
Surveillance cameras at the house
The man was just as unreachable for the GA as the fraternity itself. There was no response to calls and emails. A visit to the "Fortress Raczekhaus", as the fraternity somewhat pompously calls its house in Südstadt on Instagram, was also unsuccessful. Although a burly guy in a muscle shirt opened the door, he didn't answer any questions and closed it again straight away. The building, which serves as a dormitory for students with right-wing views, is monitored by video cameras - because of "left-wing extremist attacks", as can be read on a sign. There have been several paint bag attacks on the building in recent years.
Only the fraternity's lawyer Andreas Schoemaker from Essen spoke on behalf of the fraternity. He rejects the accusation by the Alliance Against the Right that the Raczeks are a "haven for right-wing extremists" as "simply absurd". Nothing is known about the activities of a fraternity member in the "Revolte Rheinland". "The members of my client are free to engage in political activities in their free time within the framework of the applicable laws," writes the lawyer. "My clients decide internally on the possible limits of such activity." The fraternity does not use the "white power" gesture. As a matter of principle, it does not name any members.
