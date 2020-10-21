McFit Bornheimer Strasse : Public order office temporarily closed fitness studio in Bonn

The McFit gym on Borheimer Strasse was temporarily closed on Tuesday. Foto: Privat

Bonn The city of Bonn's public order office temporarily closed the McFit chain's gym on Bornheimer Strasse on Tuesday. The company cites technical problems as the reason, which have since been rectified.

Some members of the McFit gym may have wondered on Tuesday morning when they were standing in front of a closed door. The entrance door of the studio on Bornheimer Strasse, which is normally open 24 hours a day, was sealed with an official seal of the city of Bonn. According to GA information, the closure was related to existing corona conditions.

As McFit informed us on request, the rooms were closed by official order. The reason for this was a technical problem. This had led to the fact that the check outs - i.e. the logout when leaving the studio - were not recorded at the correct time. "Unfortunately, the technical error meant that the check out was automatically carried out after one hour," a spokeswoman said. The members' data and access times would be automatically recorded when they entered the studio through the turnstile. The problem has now been solved and the studio has been reopened.

The City of Bonn confirmed that the security service had closed the studio, but did not provide any further details with reference to the proceedings currently underway. Whether the problem also exists in other branches of the chain is now being investigated, McFit stated when asked.