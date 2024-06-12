European Football Championship 2024 Public screening takes place here in Bonn and the region
Bonn · The European Football Championship kicks off in Germany on 14 June. Whether it's a stadium feeling at a public viewing or a more cosy atmosphere in an old-established pub: In Bonn and the region, there are many opportunities to join in the excitement with beer, food and a good atmosphere.
The European Men's Football Championship kicks off on 14 June. We have collected places in Bonn and the region where you can watch the games together with other fans
Public screening at Heumarkt, Tanzbrunnen and Konrad-Adenauer-Ufer in Cologne
Football fans who have not been able to get tickets can watch the five European Championship matches in Cologne together at the public screening areas on Heumarkt and in the Tanzbrunnen. According to the City of Cologne, the areas offer space for a total of 20,000 fans.
In response to warnings from security authorities and fan associations, the City of Cologne has planned a special area for the Scotland v Switzerland match on Wednesday 19 June and the England v Slovenia match on Tuesday 25 June. This area of almost 30,000 square metres is located on Konrad-Adenauer-Ufer between Goldgasse and Theodor-Heuss-Ring.
District festival in Duisdorf
On the weekend of 14 to 16 June - parallel to the first match day - the district festival and trade show will take place in Hardtberg. The opening match, in which the German national team faces the Scottish national team, will be shown at the public screening on the Schickshof.
Rheinbach Classics
Music, engines, petticoats: that's the motto of the Rheinbach Classics on 29 June. As there is a possibility that Germany will play the first match of the round of 16 on 29 June, the organisers of the Rheinbach Classics have already applied for a licence for the match day.
City of Bonn does not organise public screening
The city of Bonn is neither organising a public screening event nor setting up fan zones. In response to a press enquiry, the city refers to the offerings in Bonn's pubs and restaurants.
These pubs, restaurants and cafés in Bonn and the region offer public screening
- Op de Miel, Kölnstraße 175, Bonn: This traditional restaurant on the edge of Bonn's historic city centre offers plenty of space, fresh cuisine and a European Championship menu. All European Championship matches will be shown both inside and outside on the terrace. Contact: Tel: 0228/629 5915, opdemiel.de
- Wache, Heerstraße 145, Bonn: This classic venue in Bonn's old town will be at the start of Euro 2024 with its usual cult atmosphere and cheerful ambience. According to operator Tobi Epping, all European Championship matches will be shown from 6 pm. Germany matches starting before 6 p.m. will also be broadcast. Contact: www-die-wache.com, Facebook & Instagram
- Zebulon, Stockenstraße 19, Bonn: Rustic charm wrapped in blue and yellow is the quaint pub in the heart of Bonn. In the Zebulon, all matches are broadcast on three televisions, even in parallel. According to the landlord, various European Championship events are also planned. Further information will be announced here. Contact: Tel.: 0228 / 9297 9277
- Nyx, Vorgebirgsstraße 19, Bonn: While the Nyx will be operating normally indoors, there will once again be a public screening offer with plenty of seating on Frankenplatz in Bonn during this year's European Championships. Contact: www.das-nyx.de
- stadthüsje, Berliner Platz 2 (Stadthaus): A pub and living room in one: it's not just Bonn city employees who stop off at stadthüsje in the Stadthaus after work. Students and cocktail fans also like to find their way there. According to the operations manager, all "relevant matches" will be shown in the outdoor catering area during the European Championships. This includes all Germany matches. Further information about the public screening will be announced on the Instagram page. Contact: Tel.: 0228/76365004
- Fiddlers, Frongasse 9, Bonn: With two and a half floors and plenty of outdoor space, Irish home cooking and a drinks menu to match, Fiddlers in Endenich offers the best conditions for fans of the Emerald Isle and, this year, once again for European Championship spectators. On weekdays, only England, Germany and Ireland matches will be shown from 3 pm. Otherwise the pub opens as usual at 5pm. At weekends, all European Championship matches are on offer. Contact: Tel.: 0228/614161
- Buena Vida Havanna, Clemens-August-Straße 1, Bonn: Not far from the Botanical Gardens in the heart of Poppelsdorf is the Havanna restaurant with Cuban flair and international cuisine. All European Championship matches are broadcast both indoors and outdoors. According to the operator, reservations are not available at this time. Contact: Tel: 0228/721 88 84, www.havanna-bonn.de
- Café Korrekt, Brüdergasse 14, Bonn: All European Championship matches will be broadcast in the outdoor area. Contact: Tel.: 0228 651 018
- John Barleycorn, Heerstraße 52, Bonn: All European Championship matches are broadcast from 6 pm. The John Barleycorn will open earlier during the final round and for Germany matches in the group stage that start before the actual opening time (5 pm). Contact: Tel: 0228 / 1803 4684, www.johnbarleycorn.de
- Sion im Carré, Neue Poststraße 15, Siegburg: It is almost a tradition in Siegburg that the S-Carré on Neue Poststraße, between the old Siegburg city wall and the Kreissparkasse, invites you to watch football in the open air. "We will have a 15 square metre LED wall in the outdoor area," says owner Augustin Bagaric.
- Café von und zu, Bonner Talweg 77, 53113 Bonn: All European Championship matches are broadcast indoors and outdoors. Suitable food will also be on offer.
- Alter Zoll beer garden, Brassertufer, 53113 Bonn: With a view of the Rhine, all matches are broadcast here on several large screens. The organisers recommend arriving 90 minutes in advance for the German games in order to get a seat. Drinks are served to accompany the matches.
- Bikini Beach, Karl-Duwe-Straße 1, Oberkassel: Bonn's only beach club offers a summer, sun and beach feeling - as long as the weather plays ball. Contact: E-mail: team@bikinibeach.de, www.bikinibeach.de
- Mausefalle, Weberstraße 41, 53113 Bonn: In Bonn's Südstadt district, the Mausefalle is broadcasting all matches of Euro 2024 both in the dining room and in the beer garden. Contact: webmaster@mausefalle-bonn.de or by phone on 0228 22 77 988
- Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn: The first matches of the national team (14 June, 9 pm, 19 June, 6 pm and 24 June, 9 pm) will be broadcast in the courtyard of the Brotfabrik. It has not yet been decided whether further public screenings will be offered. The beer garden will open at least one hour before the start of each match.