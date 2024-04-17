Accessibility at the funfair Pützchens Markt gets "toilet for all"
Beuel · To ensure that people with severe and multiple disabilities can also take part in Pützchens Markt, a "toilet for all" is to be trialled at the funfair. What the pilot project is all about and what a Munich foundation has to do with it – we’ll explain it all.
At the 655th Puetzchens Markt from 6 to 10 September, a new "toilet for all" will be used on a trial basis. As market manager Kathrin Krumbach explained at the most recent meeting of the Beuel district council, the market office of the city of Bonn is currently trying to find an optimal solution for the realisation of the barrier-free facility. A final decision is to be made by Beuel's local politicians in June.
In response to the CDU's major enquiry, the city administration replied that several discussions had already taken place with the relevant departments within the city administration and the Bonn Disabled Persons' Association (Behindertengemeinschaft Bonn e.V.). The administration had also contacted the responsible organisation, Stiftung Leben, and asked whether the "toilet for all" could be implemented on Pützchens Markt.
Five-day installation costs around 5200 Euro
The city has received an offer from Stiftung Leben pur for the five-day installation of the container and the transport from Munich. According to this, the "toilet for all" costs 5200 Euro, as market manager Krumbach informed. "That's a lot of money," she said, but also conceded that the previous barrier-free toilet facilities at the market had not yet been sufficient. "A lot of things are well thought out, but not well done," said Krumbach. "We are in a learning process.“
District councillor Dominique Löbach (FDP) said that the current offer for people with disabilities was not sufficient. "We should offer something better than wide porta-potties." Applicant Karl-Heinz Everding (CDU) advised against only looking at the costs in this matter. People with severe disabilities should also be able to relieve themselves at the funfair, said the district councillor. The mere fact that some people find it difficult to visit the annual highlight in Beuel on their own is unacceptable, he said. This is "contrary to human dignity", said Everding.
Market manager Krumbach pointed out that at the invitation of the "Pützchens Markt hilft" association, many people with physical disabilities are always guests on the Monday of the fair. If you invite people to Pützchens Markt, you also have to offer them the necessary infrastructure, Krumbach explained.
Incidentally, a stationary "toilet for all" is soon to be installed in the new Godesberg bicycle car park, which was approved by the local district council at its most recent meeting. However, the city council still has to approve the vote.
Who is behind the "toilet for all"
The protected designation "Toilet for All" is awarded by the Munich-based Leben pur Foundation, which, according to its statutes, "is committed to the social participation of people with severe and multiple disabilities". The foundation also defines which locations can be labelled as a "toilet for all": The room must be at least twelve square metres in size, have a height-adjustable stretcher, ceiling or floor lifts and airtight sealable waste bins.
As the Munich-based Leben pur Foundation points out, "toilets for all" are more than just sanitary facilities, but rather relevant key factors for the leisure activities of people with complex disabilities: trips to cinemas, outdoor pools or zoos are often linked to the existence of a toilet with a hoist and care couch. Only with this equipment is it possible to change incontinence pads while lying down, for example. This also applies to older people living with dementia or incontinence.
Original text: Sascha Stienen
Translation: Mareike Graepel