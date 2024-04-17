Accessibility at the funfair Pützchens Markt gets "toilet for all"

District councillor Dominique Löbach (FDP) said that the current offer for people with disabilities was not sufficient. "We should offer something better than wide porta-potties." Applicant Karl-Heinz Everding (CDU) advised against only looking at the costs in this matter. People with severe disabilities should also be able to relieve themselves at the funfair, said the district councillor. The mere fact that some people find it difficult to visit the annual highlight in Beuel on their own is unacceptable, he said. This is "contrary to human dignity", said Everding.