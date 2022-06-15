Fair to run from 9 to 13 September : Pützchens Markt: Three novelties this year

Bonn After a two-year break due to Corona, Puetzchens Markt is finally to take place again this year. This was announced by the City of Bonn on Tuesday. In less than 90 days, the merry-go-rounds will turn on the market meadows. Market manager Kathrin Krumbach announces three new attractions.

The City of Bonn firmly believes that the 653rd Pützchens Markt will take place from 9 to 13 September. The anticipation of the popular fair is so great that the City of Bonn is prepared to implement Corona protection measures ordered at short notice if necessary. The almost problem-free course of the Bonn Christmas Market proved that large-scale events are also possible under Corona regulations, according to the city administration.

Three new rides in 2022

Market manager Kathrin Krumbach, Bonn's first woman in this position, has signed up three new rides for the fair: the overhead ride Ghost Rider (a classic that was still called Booster when it was built in 1998 and renamed in 2015), the running ride Geisterdschungel (Ghost Jungle) and the chain flyer Aeronaut from 2019 with a height of 80 metres. These premieres promise stomach churning, speed, and thrills. But the popular traditional rides are also back: Ferris wheel, Octopussy, Breakdance, Nessy and Infinity.

And the Pluutenmarkt, which is reminiscent of the origins of the funfair, is of course also an integral part of this year's funfair offerings.

The city of Bonn again expects at least one million visitors over the five days. "Pützchens Markt is the biggest event in the federal city. After a two-year break from the Corona, the citizens, the showmen and the market office are looking forward to the funfair with great anticipation," explains Ralf Bockshecker, head of Bonn's citizens' services.

Pützchens Markt starts on 8 September

The number of applications for a stand at Pützchens Markt proves that the Corona pandemic has also left its mark on the fairground industry. Whereas in the past around 1200 companies applied, this time there were only 801.

Peter Barth, chairman of the Bonn Showmen's Association, expects admission prices for the rides to be between ten and twelve per cent higher than in 2019. The funfair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. "The cost of food and drink will be similar to the prices at the Bonn Christmas market in 2021," Barth told the GA. His industry is looking forward to a peaceful and worry-free funfair, the Bonn showman said.

To convince fairgoers to switch from cars to bicycles, the city of Bonn is currently in talks about a guarded bicycle car park. The city is also negotiating with the public transport company Stadtwerke Bonn about more frequent bus and train services.

Parade with many delegations

The fair will open with the historic parade on Friday, 8 September, from 11 am. More than 50 delegations from the German showmen's associations have announced their intention to march through Pützchen. And the old traction engines of the showmen's families were, are and will remain the top attractions for the guests on the side of the procession.

Ralf Birkner, head of the Beuel district administration office, told the GA: "An insider tip to follow the procession visually better is the plateau in front of the Ferris wheel." You just have to get there early enough and secure a spot.

After the procession arrives, all participants march into the Bavarian tent. Festival host Jan-Patrick Wolters will welcome 900 citizens from the Beuel district on this day. They are all 65 years old and are invited by the city to the opening event of Pützchens Markt - a good custom.

How many hammer blows does the OB need?

Bets are already being taken in the fairground scene: How many blows with the wooden hammer will Bonn's Lord Mayor Katja Dörner need to open the first barrel of Wiesenbier? For Dörner and for Beuel's district mayor Lara Mohn, the fair spectacle will be their first Puetzchens Markt in office.

The opening ceremony in the marquee begins at 3 pm. As the main act, guests can look forward to a performance by the Rhenish dialect band Klüngelköpp.

For the first time, the Rhenish Evening on the Sunday of the fair will be organised solely by the Friends of Pützchens Markt. In a few days, those responsible will announce who will be performing on the stage in the marquee from 6 pm.

On the Sunday of the fair, as always, the fairground fair is on the programme. On Monday, the Association for the Promotion of the Elderly, Disabled, Children and Orphans will organise a free visit to the fair for these target groups. The fireworks display on the Tuesday of the fair - beginning at 10 pm - will traditionally bring the fair to a close.

FIGURES ON THE FUNFAIR The funfair will take place from 9 to 13 September. The City of Bonn gave the following key figures for the funfair in 2022: 500 funfair shops, 80,000 square metres of event space and 4.5 kilometres of frontage, if all the attractions were lined up in a row. The opening hours of the funfair: Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 3 a.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Mondays from 12 to 1 a.m. and Tuesdays from 12 to midnight. hol

Original text: Holger Willcke