Rolandstrasse in Rüngsdorf Pumps brought in because of blocked sewer - cars are towed away

Axel Müller-Storp, head of operations at THW Bonn, reported, "We were requested by the civil engineering office this morning, did an initial inspection, and due to the masses of water that had to be pumped out, brought in two large-capacity pumps, each with a line capacity of 15,000 liters per minute." First to arrive in Rüngsdorf was the THW team from Dinslaken, which got the pump running by 5:45 p.m. with the help of their counterparts in Bonn. The second pump from Iserlohn arrived a short time later and was scheduled to go into operation at around 8 p.m.