Rolandstrasse in Rüngsdorf Pumps brought in because of blocked sewer - cars are towed away
Bad Godesberg · Over the weekend, there was a sewer breakdown on Rolandstrasse in Rüngsdorf. It created a problem because the wastewater could no longer be transferred to the sewage treatment plant. Cars were towed away from the street because an oversized truck had to be brought in.
A sewer collapse or blockage is preventing water from Rolandstrasse in getting to the sewage treatment plant. On Tuesday evening, a temporary solution was set up in Rüngsdorf. The Technical Relief Organization (THW) Bonn received support from two THW units with large-capacity pumps, brought in from the cities of Dinslaken and Iserlohn. Temporary electric pumps were connected on Thursday. In order for the oversized trucks to get through on the road, cars had to be towed away, and the Public Order Service was called in to address that.
The sewer system under Rolandstrasse has to be refurbished anyway, and a construction company had already arrived. Sebastian Richter, head of the department for wastewater drainage and water bodies at the City of Bonn, reported on location: "Just next to the construction work, there was a sewer blockage in the night to Monday. Our on-call team was on site. We are now analyzing what exactly caused it. Most likely a mountain of gravel has formed, which we can't get cleared at the moment.”
As of Tuesday evening, Public Works Department officials could not say whether the sewer had collapsed at the site or was merely clogged. There was no sign of an area sinking on the street. Until the damage is repaired, sewage will have to be diverted with pumps. "There are larger amounts of water coming into the sewer section, which has a comparatively large diameter," Richter explained. Because of that, the city called in the THW to help on Tuesday.
Each pump handles 15,000 liters per second
Axel Müller-Storp, head of operations at THW Bonn, reported, "We were requested by the civil engineering office this morning, did an initial inspection, and due to the masses of water that had to be pumped out, brought in two large-capacity pumps, each with a line capacity of 15,000 liters per minute." First to arrive in Rüngsdorf was the THW team from Dinslaken, which got the pump running by 5:45 p.m. with the help of their counterparts in Bonn. The second pump from Iserlohn arrived a short time later and was scheduled to go into operation at around 8 p.m.
THW shift work throughout the nights
"One pump, which the city of Bonn has, cannot handle the volume to transport the wastewater away. The two additional pumps were necessary in any case," Müller-Storp said. A total of 28 people are on duty, he said, nine each from Iserlohn and Dinslaken. They will stay overnight in Bonn. The THW is running the pumps in shifts throughout the night.
Wastewater and rainwater from Rüngsdorf are normally directed to the Bad Godesberg sewage treatment plant in the Rheinaue. According to the city's press office, the damage to the canal and heavy rainfall caused the water to quickly accumulate in the canals behind it. The civil engineering office had already been trying since Monday to divert the mixed water past the sewer break into other canals using mobile pumps.
"In order to protect the surrounding buildings and water in future rain events, powerful special pumps have been requested from the technical relief organization," the press office said. A restoration of the canal at the sewer break point was to be ordered immediately. "The old canal in the area was to be shut down anyway. We will now implement the bypass with the support of the construction company," said Richter.
(Orig. text: Bettina Köhl, Axel Vogel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)