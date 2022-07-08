Worries about Kaiserplatz this weekend : Punk scene meet-up puts nearby businesses on alert

At the punk scene meet-up last summer at Kaiserplatz, there were complaints about noise and trash. Foto: Michael Forst

Bonn Members of the punk scene are planning a big meet-up at Kaiserplatz and Hofgarten this weekend. This has put local businesses on alert, they still have unpleasant memories from a similar gathering a year ago.

"Bonn Fun Days 2022 - July 8 to 10 - Kaiserplatz - 2 min. from the main train station - music, boozing, chilling, party": This is the invitation currently circulating on social media in the punk scene. As a result, businesses around Kaiserplatz are on alert. That’s because the invitation comes from the punk scene and residents who live there and in the surrounding area did not have a good experience last summer when well over 100 persons from the punk scene gathered there, coming from all over Germany. There were massive complaints about vandalism, filth and noise. But the city of Bonn, which also learned about the punk meeting through the internet, is taking it in stride. They have taken all precautions to ensure that the gathering does not get out of hand as it did last year, city spokeswoman Barbara Löcherbach told the GA on Thursday in response to an inquiry.

Back then, an ice cream parlor at Kaiserplatz already closed on Saturday afternoon because many customers felt bothered and left, it was reported to the GA afterwards. As well, there were complaints from business owners about some of those in attendance using the bushes or storefronts as emergency toilets. There was also a lot of criticism focused on disturbance of the peace and about the masses of garbage and empty bottles left everywhere.

Punk scene meet-up doesn’t require permit

The punk gathering does not require a permit, so the city of Bonn has only limited influence on the place and date of the get together, emphasizes Löcherbach. In past years, about 150 to 200 people have taken part, and the city expects a similar number again this year.

"The city, police and Bonnorange are using the information as an opportunity to coordinate together and make arrangements. The 'fun days' will be closely monitored. The goal is to keep the burden on residents as small as possible.”

This time around, the city will set up portable toilets and trash cans at Kaiserplatz and Hofgarten, as is customary for events. The city cleaning service will also clean the square on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Löcherbach continues: "The fountains have been turned off. Regarding potential disturbances of the peace and other misdemeanors, this gathering will be handled the same way as other public gatherings." He also said that there has been contact with some of those who will be participating, and they have already discussed how it will be handled. “We had the impression that they would be very cooperative," said Löcherbach. In any case, one participant has already called on others who will attend to take a Covid test before the gathering and stay at home if they have symptoms.

Police spokesman Frank Piontek said that the police have also prepared for the punk scene meet-up and they will support the public order office in the event of any incidents. They have assured a nearby church and retail businesses of the same.

Businesses do not yet feel assured that it will remain peaceful

But the businesses at Kaiserplatz do not trust these promises. In an open letter to Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens), the other political parties, police and the public order office, they recall last year's meet-up, where there was also some damage to property. "And now the police and the public order office say we need to let the punkers hold the gathering as a de-escalation strategy", comment the retail merchants on how they interpret the talks with the police and the city.

They wrote that they have already felt ignored by politicians and the administration when it comes to problems with the homeless at Kaiserplatz. Politicians only react by saying that a city such as Bonn has to be able to deal with it. "No, it doesn't have to," argue the signatories of the open letter. Other cities have shown how neglect can be stopped if only all those responsible want to do so. With regard to the punker gathering this weekend, the authors of the letter call on the city's public order office and the police to show enough presence on the weekend to prevent "an expected escalation”.

Orig. text: lisa inhoffen