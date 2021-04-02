Fire in classroom : Pupils evacuated from the Stiftsschule in Bonn because of fire

Bonn Many primary school students had to be evacuated on Thursday afternoon following a fire in a classroom at the Stiftsschule in Bonn. The fire caused considerable damage.

A fire broke out in a classroom at the Stiftsschule (Stifts School) in Bonn at around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A teacher had been supervising a group of primary school students there at the time the fire broke out. The staff member alerted the fire department and took the students to the gym, according to emergency personnel at the scene. Other staff and students who were in the school at the time of the fire also left the building as a precaution. No one was injured. The fire department said that school staff had behaved in an exemplary manner. During the current Easter school vacation, pupils have the possibility to be supervised at the school, as can be seen on the school's website.

When the firefighters arrived, dense smoke was coming from a classroom on the second floor of the elementary school. Since no one was still in the building, the firefighters were able to start fighting the fire immediately. The fire had spread throughout the classroom and into the space above the dropped ceiling. One unit fought the fire using a self-contained breathing apparatus, while other firefighters used ventilators to combat the smoke that had spread to large parts of the upper floor.

The affected classroom is no longer usable due to the fire damage. Whether the other classrooms can still be used is unclear. This was to be clarified in the evening by representatives of the city, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)