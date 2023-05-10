In October, work was already paused when cracks were discovered in houses in the neighbourhood. At that time, no demolition work was carried out, which could cause vibrations. At that time, cracks had been discovered mainly in Moselstraße. In total, there had been two reports. There had been no preservation of evidence with the neighbours. "The demolition contractor was very quick, we were actually still in the pre-construction phase," Kalscheuer said at the time during an appointment at the construction site. In addition, vibrations were permanently measured at six different locations - the devices were equipped with a mobile phone card and permanently transmitted data.