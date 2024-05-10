Steinbruch Hühnerberg: Quarrying "Mondsand" for space training in the hills of the Siebengebirge

The hall in Cologne will be filled with some 900 tons of volcanic sand from Hühnerberg, and astronauts can practice walking on the moon on a surface of 700 square meters. The lighting conditions in the hall will replicate the conditions in space and there will be a rope system reducing perceived weight to one-sixth. Everything from the moment of landing to takeoff six or seven days later can be practiced and tested there. Robots can drill holes in the surface and take samples on a test track. Astronaut Andreas Maurer described the facility as the best in the world.