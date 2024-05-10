Steinbruch Hühnerberg Quarrying "Mondsand" for space training in the hills of the Siebengebirge
Siebengebirge · The quarry nesstled in the so-called Hühnerberg in the Siebengebirge region is set to supply "Mondsand" (moon sand) for a training facility at the European Space Agency (ESA) in Cologne starting from June. Discover the unique qualtities of this volcanic sand and the process of how it is extracted.
What began with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s historic moonwalk 55 years ago is now set to continue in a training facility in Cologne, courtesy of Mondsand from the Hühnerberg quarry in Königswinter. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the German Aerospace Center are replicating the lunar surface on a training ground, enabling astronauts to prepare for the next moon mission. Enter the Siebengebirge.
"A genuine premium product"
From June, the Rheinische Provinzial Basalt- und Lavawerke (RPBL) will supply 900 tons of Mondsand from their Hühnerberg facility to the moon training hall at the European Astronaut Centre of the ESA in Cologne. When the Generalanzeiger asked him, RPBL’s Managing Director Thomas Blau confirmed: "Mondsand is a genuine premium product from Hühnerberg." The fine sand is extracted through an elaborate production process involving numerous crushing and sieving operations of the basalt from the 130-meter-deep crater, spanning 900 by 500 meters.
The fine sand undergoes a sophisticated production process, developed on-site since 1986, meticulously mimicking the chemical composition and granulation of lunar sand. It involves mixing three different components with grain sizes between 0.02 and one millimeter. The selection process involved 50 universities and laboratories analysing rock samples from several sources. Nowhere was the match as great as with the Mondsand from Hühnerberg. Astronaut Alexander Gerst personally examined the sand on-site.
Creating the "Luna" training hall
At the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, construction of the "Luna" training hall is underway, designed to equip astronauts for future lunar missions. "The hall looks great, there will be tens of thousands of tons of simulated moon rock in there," Alexander Gerst reported recently. German astronauts and their international partners will be able to train before flying to the moon. The conditions on the lunar surface, including terrain and radiation, are realistically simulated. Gerst is a candidate for future moon missions, although the first flights are not yet planned with European involvement.
As part of the "Artemis" program, the US space agency plans to send three men and one woman on the approximately ten-day "Artemis 2" mission. This follows a successful unmanned test in 2022. "Artemis 3" could see astronauts land on the moon for the first time in more than half a century.
The hall in Cologne will be filled with some 900 tons of volcanic sand from Hühnerberg, and astronauts can practice walking on the moon on a surface of 700 square meters. The lighting conditions in the hall will replicate the conditions in space and there will be a rope system reducing perceived weight to one-sixth. Everything from the moment of landing to takeoff six or seven days later can be practiced and tested there. Robots can drill holes in the surface and take samples on a test track. Astronaut Andreas Maurer described the facility as the best in the world.
Project delays
The Cologne training centre was originally slated for construction four years ago. RPBL had already shot a promotional film about the project five years ago. But the plans were shelved again afterwards. "It took a very long time," Thomas Blau confirmed. But soon, the Mondsand from the Siebengebirge will be on its way to Cologne.
Sinzig based RPBL has been operating the Hühnerberg quarry since the 1970s. It is the last active mining area in the Siebengebirge. Of its ten quarries, mostly located in the Eifel region, Hühnerberg is the only one in North Rhine-Westphalia and it has the largest production capacity. Nearly one million tons of tertiary basalt are still extracted from the facility annually. The stone is mainly used in road construction for asphalt and concrete. Production has already been reduced by around 30 percent.
(Original text: Hansjürgen Melzer; Translation: Jean Lennox)