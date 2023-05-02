Transport Quiet start for Deutschlandticket in NRW
Düsseldorf · The first day the Deutschlandticket could be used coincided with a public holiday. The new season ticket holders in NRW made sparing use of the offer on 1 May. But transport companies say that sales got off to a good start beforehand.
The Deutschlandticket got off to a slow start in NRW when it was launched on Monday. But several transport companies reported that, they had not been expecting a rush on buses and trains because of the public holiday.
"We got off to a quiet start because all the school and commuter traffic is missing," said a spokesperson for the DSW21 transport company in Dortmund. But he added that there were some day trippers on the road with the new season ticket.
The Rheinbahn also reported from Düsseldorf: "No abnormalities. For a public holiday, everything ran smoothly and normally, a spokesperson said. There were no reports of overcrowded trains. The Bonn transport companies also reported no noticeably high numbers of passengers on buses and trams. "It is rather quiet so far, as expected," said a spokesperson.
As previously reported, the permanent successor to the 9-euro ticket from last summer generally costs 49 euros a month. It can be used nationwide on local and regional transport in 2nd class. This includes buses, trams, city trains, underground trains, suburban trains, regional trains and regional express trains. Long-distance traffic, such as ICE, IC and EC trains and journeys by private operators, are mostly excluded, as is the case with the 9-Euro-Ticket. Children under the age of six can be taken along free of charge on the Deutschlandticket. Older children need their own ticket.
The Deutschlandticket is a subscription that can be cancelled monthly. It is tied to one person and can be used on a mobile phone or purchased in the form of a chip card. It cannot be bought at ticket machines. There are also Jobticket variants.
According to projections by the Association of German Transport Companies, well over three million people nationwide had bought the new ticket at the start. About 750,000 of them did not previously have a public transport pass. In Dortmund alone, well over 11,000 new subscribers - as of Friday noon - had been added, the DSW21 spokesperson reported on Monday. In addition, around 90 per cent of the 40,000 existing subscribers had decided to change their existing subscription to the Deutschlandticket. Even shortly before the launch, many had bought tickets over the weekend. The exact number is not yet available.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox