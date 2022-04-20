Bad Godesberg : Radtouristikclub Mehlem starts summer training and is looking for new members

Jochen Güttes (front left) , chairman of the RTC-Mehlem, leads a group of cyclists at the training evening - other comrades-in-arms can join the group of cycling enthusiasts. Foto: Alfred Schmelzeisen

Bonn Necessity is the mother of invention: the cycling club has bridged the pandemic with virtual rides. Now summer training has begun. Participants are always welcome.

For many years, the Radtouristikclub Mehlem (RTC) has been made up of numerous cycling enthusiasts, but it did more than that. When the club was founded in 1984, it was already clear that it would not be a pure racing club, but would be there for mass sports. Today, most of the 25 or so club members are ambitious hobby cyclists with sporting ambitions, but not to the extreme. The fun of the sport and riding together in a group are the top priorities. "The past two years with Corona and Lockdown led to us having to change our normal training programme," says club chairman Jochen Güttes.

Three weeks ago, for example, some RTC riders went to Bonn to take part in a demonstration by sports groups against the war in Ukraine. Before that, the training programme started in good weather conditions. Club life also took place during the Corona Lockdown. There were trips in small groups and with good distance to the Siebengebirge, the Voreifel, the Hunsrück, Westerwald and to the Ahr. "In 2021, we held a new Lockdown Challenge in preparation for the season," reports Güttes. A sporting challenge had excited the RTC members enormously two years ago. Virtual cycling through Europe was the name of the task. Each member reported his/her kilometres cycled, and the map of Europe was updated weekly."

The “tour“ went "first to France, Spain, Portugal, via Scandinavia to Russia. From there to Turkey, Greece, Italy and via Switzerland back home,” says the club chairman. Finally, some prizes were handed out to the participating members, also thanks to generous donations from the Bad Godesberg sponsors "Fun Bikes" and "Valerios Eisboutique". Also last year, due to the new Corona restrictions in the meantime, a "training camp@home" was created without further ado, with eight stages worked out. The RTC cyclists rode these in groups of two entirely in line with Corona.

Last autumn, the easing of restrictions made it possible to organise a stage ride, planned and carried out by Michael Truckenbrodt, to the Westerwald. Twelve members took part and were thrilled.

Currently, the RTC-Mehlem is in the process of virtually circumnavigating the equator with its cyclists. This third Corona Challenge runs until the end of April. Ralph Fammels, the second club chairman, is responsible for organising these tasks.

The 2022 summer training has also started in the meantime. Non-club members can also join in. Of course, these joint training rides are also intended to contribute to possible membership recruitment, expresses the club chairman.

REGULAR MEETINGS Training rides for working and non-working people Currently, the training rides, which are also open to cyclists who are not yet members of the RTC, take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. (in the coming weeks from 6.30 p.m.) from Wachtberg-Werthhoven (meeting point: Pössemer Treff). In addition, those who are not working meet once a week on Wednesday mornings for a training round. Preparations are currently underway for the big RTF ride from Sportpark Pennenfeld on Whit Monday 2022. Hundreds of cyclists took part in the last possible ride in 2019. The route in 2022 will change, however, and the beautiful Ahrradweg section of the 150-kilometre loop will unfortunately be omitted. All information about the RTC is available by phone or WhatsApp ☎ 01 77/5 80 44 89 and on the rtc-mehlem.de homepage.

Original text: Alfred Schmelzeisen