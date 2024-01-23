GDL six-day strike Rail alternatives will be significantly more expensive on strike days
Bonn/Berlin · The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has once again called a strike, very soon after the last one. This is what you need to know, what alternatives you have and what you might have to fork out to get to your destination.
For the second time in the still young year, rail transport in Germany will come to a standstill. From Tuesday at 6 pm, the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has called for a strike of freight trains, and passenger transport will also largely come to a standstill from 2 am on Wednesday morning. The strike will last until 6 pm next Monday. Travellers can no longer hope for a temporary injunction by Deutsche Bahn against the GDL: After failing with this during the last strike, it will not make another attempt, the railway announced on Monday.
What travellers should know
Why is the GDL calling for industrial action despite the new offer from Deutsche Bahn?
GDL leader Claus Weselsky is accusing his employers of "trickery and deception", because the latest offer does not guarantee that working hours will be reduced, even though this was promised. In addition, the railway is refusing to negotiate collective agreements for other occupation groups in the company, such as train dispatchers or maintenance workers. "The GDL will go back to the negotiation table when it is clear that there are no preconditions," Weselsky stressed.
What did Deutsche Bahn offer?
In the first round of negotiations, Deutsche Bahn offered an average pay increase of eleven per cent and an inflation compensation bonus of 2,850 euros.
Since then, the company has made two further concessions regarding the demanded reduction in working hours. The last of these was an offer to reduce the working week by one hour to 37 hours starting on 1 January 2026 with full pay. As an alternative, employees could opt for a 2.7 percent pay increase.
Do the usual goodwill rules apply to rail customers?
If you have already bought a ticket for journeys within the strike period, you can use it to travel at a later date or on the Tuesday before the strike begins. You are not bound to use the connection you bought the ticket for, but can use it to get to your destination using a different route. You can also have the price of your ticket refunded if you don't want to use it.
Which trains will still run?
Not all Deutsche Bahn trains will be at a standstill during the strike. The RB 24 (Cologne-Brühl-Euskirchen) will run every 60 minutes until 9 pm, the RB 27 (Cologne-Bonn-Bad Honnef-Koblenz) every two hours until 8 pm. The RB 30 does not call at Bonn this time, but runs every two hours between Remagen via Ahrweiler to Walporzheim. The S 19 (Cologne-Siegburg-Hennef-Eitorf) will run every hour until 8 p.m., as will the S 23 (Bonn-Rheinbach-Euskirchen).
Several of DB's competitors will be operating their trains as usual. Of particular relevance to the region is National Express with its service RB 48 (Bonn-Cologne-Wuppertal), RE 1 (Aachen-Cologne-Düsseldorf), RE 5 (Cologne-Bonn-Koblenz) and RE 6 (Cologne-Cologne/Bonn Airport). The Belgian SNCB, the Rurtalbahn and Vias are also not affected by the strike. However, there could be delays everywhere.
What about Flixbus and Flixtrain?
Flix SE's services will continue to operate during the strike. "As is usually the case when competitors are on strike, we are seeing a significant increase in demand - including from Cologne, Bonn and Siegburg," says a spokeswoman. There are currently still enough tickets for journeys from the Bonn metropolitan area to the main commuter cities. If necessary, the company can schedule additional buses. In terms of price, it's cheaper if you book earlier: "At Flix, we work with a dynamic pricing system similar to many airlines, which adapts to the capacity utilisation of the respective connection."
This is also confirmed by a look at the prices of the Flixtrains from Cologne. On Monday afternoon, the five-and-a-half-hour direct connection from Cologne to Berlin, which usually runs twice a day, cost 30 euros on Tuesdays. On the strike days Wednesday to Monday, the same connection costs 100 euros, on Tuesday after the strike the price is only 15 euros. The same applies to Flixbuses: the nine-hour journey from Cologne/Bonn airport to Berlin will cost 24 euros on Tuesday, and between 42 and 60 euros on the first two days of the strike. For Thursday, only a few seats are still available at the popular early morning times. For travellers from Bonn to Frankfurt, however, there are still relatively cheap Flixbuses later in the evening, even during the strike days.
What is the situation with car hire and carpooling?
The car hire provider Europcar, which has offices in Bonn, Bad Honnef and Sankt Augustin, is already fully booked: "It could be tight up to and including Wednesday, as we have already received a large number of bookings," says a spokeswoman. But a lot of customers change their plans when there are strikes, so there could be cancellations. Things ease off a lot on Thursday throughout Germany.
Car hire company Sixt, which has branches in Bornheim, Bad Godesberg, Euskirchen and at Cologne/Bonn Airport, recommends booking as early as possible.
The availability of hire cars is "very dynamic" during strikes, says a spokesperson. Sixt is currently seeing "a significant increase in demand this week, including in Bonn and the surrounding area". He would not say to what extent prices increase at such times, but an adjustment is also to be expected in the event of higher demand.
An often cheaper alternative to car hire is travelling with Blablacar, which is a private carpooling platform. There are currently trips from Bonn to Berlin on offer, for example. However, the number of offers decreases sharply on the first days of the strike: while eleven journeys are still available on Tuesday, there are four on Wednesday and only two on Thursday. Twelve journeys are available again for Friday. Prices remain constant at between 40 and 50 euros. However, the drivers do not always start where you would like them to start, meaning that passengers first have to travel to Cologne or Overath.
Which flight connections are possible?
From Wednesday to Monday, there are a total of 64 flights inland from Cologne/Bonn Airport. Most of them (39) are to Munich, 19 flights are to Berlin and six to Hamburg. Eurowings, which operates most domestic German flights from Cologne/Bonn, has noticed a significant increase in demand. "But we still have seats available," says a spokeswoman. During the last strike at the beginning of January, larger aircraft were used in order to be able to transport more passengers. This could also be considered this time, if necessary. If the connection from Cologne/Bonn to Berlin is still available for 150 euros on Tuesday, it will cost at least twice as much on Wednesday.
Ameropa tour operator uses strike for PR campaign
The tour operator Ameropa, which specialises in rail and short trips in Germany and Europe, is offering a so-called strike discount for the six days of the strike: If you book an Ameropa trip between Wednesday and the expected end of the strike on Monday, you will receive a five per cent discount on the total price, the company announced yesterday. The discount applies to all city, rail and holiday travel in Europe, with no restrictions on the duration or time of travel.
Original text: Nina Bärschneider and Wolfgang Mulke; Translation: Jean Lennox