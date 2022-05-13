Person hit by train : Rail line near Bad Godesberg closed for several hours
Bad Godesberg There were delays and traffic obstructions in rail traffic in the Bonn area on Friday morning when a person was hit by a train. The rail line near Bad Godesberg was closed for several hours.
The railroad line between Bonn and Bad Godesberg was closed at around 8:45 on Friday morning. Police opened it again at around 11 a.m.. According to initial findings, a person was hit by a train in the Bonn UN Campus area on Friday morning.
Police were called out to the rail crossing at "Winkelsweg", which was then closed. As a result, trains had to remain in place on the tracks and could not continue. Some were able to wait at local stations. There were delays and partial cancellations as well as short-term changes.
The approximately 100 passengers who were on the ICE train that is said to have hit the person were evacuated. A bus service was set up for them on the opposite side of the road from the "Winkelsweg" rail crossing.
In addition, the August-Bebel-Allee from Bonn in the direction of Bad Godesberg was closed to traffic. A detour was set up and only one lane was available for traffic coming from Bad Godesberg in the direction of Bonn.
