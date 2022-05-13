Person hit by train : Rail line near Bad Godesberg closed for several hours

Info

As a rule, the General-Anzeiger does not report on suicides or suicide attempts unless they receive special attention due to the circumstances. The reason for this is the high repeat rate.

If you or people close to you are affected by depression and/or have suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service (www.telefonseelsorge.de) immediately. On the free hotline 0800-1110111 or 0800-1110222 you can get help from counselors who can show the way out of difficult situations.

The Caritas online counseling service for young people up to age 25 can be found here: https://www.caritas.de/hilfeundberatung/onlineberatung/onlineberatung. On the site, those affected receive help from their peers, anonymously and free of charge. The intake at the LVR Clinic in Bonn can be reached day and night. Contact: Admission and Crisis Center LVR Clinic, Kaiser-Karl-Ring 20, 0228/5511 and online.

People at risk of suicide and those around them can also contact the counseling center at the Social Psychiatric Service of the municipal health department. The staff can be reached at 0228/773819 or 773970. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Monday through Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.