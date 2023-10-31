RE5 and RB48 affected Rail traffic disrupted by overhead line failure in Cologne
Cologne/Bonn · An overhead line fault in Cologne is currently affecting rail services to Bonn. Deutsche Bahn workers are on site to repair the fault.
Rail services in Cologne and Bonn are currently disrupted due to an overhead line fault in Cologne-Ehrenfeld. According to zuginfo.nrw, Deutsche Bahn employees are on site to fix the fault as soon as possible. The section of track around Ehrenfeld station is currently closed, a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said. Trains will be delayed and there will be some cancellations in the morning.
The connections from Cologne to Bonn are also affected by the disruption. These include the RE 5 to Wesel and the RB 48 to Bonn-Mehlem. Other regional trains such as the RE 1 in the direction of Hamm and the RE 8 to Koblenz are also affected by the disruption. Passengers are asked to check their travel connections before departure. It was not initially known how long the disruption would last.
(Orig. text: Tamara Wegbahn / Jean Lennox)