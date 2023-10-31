RE5 and RB48 affected Rail traffic disrupted by overhead line failure in Cologne

The connections from Cologne to Bonn are also affected by the disruption. These include the RE 5 to Wesel and the RB 48 to Bonn-Mehlem. Other regional trains such as the RE 1 in the direction of Hamm and the RE 8 to Koblenz are also affected by the disruption. Passengers are asked to check their travel connections before departure. It was not initially known how long the disruption would last.