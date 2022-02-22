Regional train traffic in Bonn : Railway plans additional track between main station and Bad Godesberg

Bonn The railway tracks on the left side of the Rhine will see many improvements for regional traffic in the next few years. These include the extension of the S23 to Mehlem. New tracks are needed to make this a success.

The regional council of the Cologne district government has only just included a possible Bonn cable car in the public transport requirement plan. And already it was dealing with another future topic with major implications for the city's infrastructure. The concept presented there by Nahverkehr Rheinland GmbH (NVR) is called Target Network 2032 and 2040. It provides for faster and better connections. This means extensions to the S23, an S-Bahn on the left bank of the Rhine and a third or even fourth additional track on the left bank of the Rhine between Cologne and Mehlem.

The track extension already appears in the city's submission on the dilapidated footbridge over the railway tracks at the former Bonn Centre on Straßburger Weg: The DB had announced the expansion of the line there to four tracks, it said. The administration recommended a barrier-free new construction for about two million euros, but the politicians first decided on the more cost-effective renovation.

The plans: The RB 48 is to be linked with the Ahrtalbahn. At present, the trains end in Mehlem. In addition, the Voreifelbahn (S23) would not end at Bonn's main station, it should be extended to Mehlem, as transport expert Rolf Beu from the Green Party says. The electrification of the S23 between Bonn and Euskirchen, which was announced a few days ago for 2026, is thus the ticket for a further trip to the south of Bonn.

This can already be read in a report from autumn 2018 by the Spiekermann office, which recently also dealt with the cable car. This also includes a new S17 from Cologne to Bonn or even Mehlem, which is intended to supplement or replace the existing service of the RB 26 and RB 48 regional rail lines. The S17 is to run three times an hour during rush hour. "The S17 suburban railway line will serve all stops on the route," says the study.

The problem: "The Cologne-Bonn-Remagen line is classified as overloaded by the Federal Network Agency. There are no more free slots"; says Oliver Krauß (CDU), member of the transport committee in the state parliament. There are too many operators on the Rhine route and then there are the goods trains. Therefore, the line does not allow for a strengthening of local transport by additional trains. Unless at least one new track is built. With that, the timetable of an S23 extended to Mehlem would also remain more stable.

The trains on the Voreifelbahn have always been on time, says Krauß. To keep it that way, "they need their track, otherwise delays on the Rhine line will lead to delayed trains in the direction of the Voreifel". In his eyes, however, it would be quite comfortable if one could travel from the Voreifel to the federal district and Godesberg without changing trains. The politician can well imagine that an additional track would fit in many places without having to acquire a lot of land for it. For example, the remains of a third track can be seen along Bonn's Kaiserstraße, where until about 100 years ago the traject train ran from the main station via a railway ferry in today's Rheinaue to Oberkassel.

Spiekermann's office also writes that a separate infrastructure is necessary for new suburban trains. Because "local transport is at the end of the food chain," says Krauß. It must therefore give way to long-distance and goods trains and - as in Bad Godesberg, for example - then wait on an extra track. In 2018, the engineering firm calculated that construction costs of around 196.7 million euros were to be expected.

There have already been capacity increases, because since summer 2020 the RB26 now runs with three instead of two carriages, according to Krauß. And the new digital technology, in which the trains communicate with each other and thus make signals superfluous, also shortens the safety distances between the trains, says the politician. One thing is clear in any case: new tracks mean not only a reconstruction of the still young UN Campus stop, but also longer closed barriers in Bonn. Spiekermann says that this cannot remain the case: barriers should be removed or replaced by level crossings (i.e. subways). This has been planned for Ollenhauerstraße for a long time, but nothing has happened yet. "The people of Cologne did it more cleverly back then and raised the railway," says Krauß. In Bonn, something like that or an elevated position was never implemented.

The next steps: From the ideas to the studies to the implementation, things only get more complicated. "The target networks set out which timetables and line concepts are possible in the corresponding infrastructure, taking into account the interests of long-distance traffic, freight traffic and local traffic," the NVR says about the concept. Now it could give all this to DB-Netz for track construction: "But it's not that simple," says NVR spokesman Holger Klein. "Planning and building the infrastructure costs money. That kind of financing also has to be organised first. On top of that, DB Netz also has to create the corresponding planning capacities and project structures."

"Climate protection is only possible with the railways. The NRW target concept is therefore an important and correct step for a sustainable mobility turnaround in North Rhine-Westphalia," a railway spokesperson told GA. "In this way, in the medium and long term, rail services and the necessary expansion of the infrastructure can be coordinated in the best possible way." DB is in close contact with the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of Transport and the three public transport authorities in the state in order to evaluate the target concept and the necessary infrastructure expansion as a whole.

For the S17 and S23, according to DB, a more detailed study of the timetable concept and the necessary infrastructure is first necessary. Only then can detailed planning begin. In addition to a planning approval procedure, this would also require public participation.

Is there another way? Krauß mentions another alternative, a separate alternative route on the right bank of the Rhine for long-distance freight traffic, which would also provide relief on the left bank of the Rhine. As of 2015, the Westerwald-Taunus Tunnel with a length of 118 kilometres was under discussion. However, the project was ruled out for the current Federal Transport Plan because it was too uneconomical. It would have cost ten billion euros.

Original text: Richard Bongartz

NEW TRAIN PROTECTION SYSTEM Extensive railway work on the left bank of the Rhine A lot is currently happening on the left bank of the Rhine. Customers are noticing this through train cancellations and delays. The reason is the work for the two new electronic signal boxes (ESTW) Cologne Central Station and Left Rhine Side. Further work is being done to prepare the line for the modern train control system ETCS (European Train Control System), which will allow trains to be controlled through the rail network without signalling technology in future, according to Deutsche Bahn. This should mean more quality and punctuality. "It also reduces the susceptibility of signalling technology to faults, and there is greater flexibility in the event of track closures, for example during construction sites," a railway spokesperson said. The new signal boxes are expected to go into operation in 2024.